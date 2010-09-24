ON TV/RADIO

BASEBALL
TODAY
■ Chicago White Sox at Los Angeles Angels, 7 p.m., WGN (16), FSW (49)
■ Cincinnati Reds at San Diego Padres,
7 p.m., Cox (96)
SATURDAY
■ St. Louis Cardinals at Chicago Cubs,
10 a.m., WGN (16)
■ Cincinnati Reds at San Diego Padres,
1 p.m., Fox (5)
■ Los Angeles Dodgers at Arizona Diamondbacks, 5 p.m., Prime (50)
SUNDAY
■ St. Louis Cardinals at Chicago Cubs,
11:10 a.m., WGN (16)
■ San Francisco Giants at Colorado Rockies, noon, TBS (7)
■ Chicago White Sox at Los Angeles Angels, 12:30 p.m., FSW (49)
■ Los Angeles Dodgers at Arizona Diamondbacks, 1 p.m., Prime (50)
■ Cincinnati Reds at San Diego Padres,
1 p.m., Cox (96)
■ Boston Red Sox at New York Yankees,
5 p.m., ESPN (30), KBAD-AM (920)
EQUESTRIAN
SUNDAY
■ World Equestrian Games, 9 a.m., NBC (3)
FOOTBALL
TODAY
■ Preps, South Pointe (S.C.) at Spartanburg (S.C.), 4 p.m., ESPN2 (31)
■ Texas Christian at Southern Methodist, 5 p.m., ESPN (30)
■ Australian Rules, grand final, Collingwood vs. St. Kilda, 8:30 p.m., ESPNC (322); (joined in progress) 10 p.m., ESPN2 (31)
SATURDAY
■ North Carolina State at Georgia Tech,
9 a.m., ESPN (30)
■ Bowling Green at Michigan, 9 a.m., ESPN2 (31)
■ Central Florida at Kansas State, 9:30 a.m.,
FSW (49)
■ Air Force at Wyoming, 11 a.m.,
The Mtn. (334)
■ Southern California at Washington State, noon, Prime (50), FCSP (332)
■ Stanford at Notre Dame, 12:30 p.m., NBC (3), KXNT-FM (100.5)
■ Alabama at Arkansas, 12:30 p.m.,
CBS (8), KWWN (1100 AM, 98.9 FM)
■ UCLA at Texas, 12:30 p.m., ABC (13)
■ Eastern Michigan at Ohio State,
12:30 p.m., ESPN (30)
■ FCS, Florida A&M vs. Tennessee State, 12:30 p.m., Versus (38)
■ Oklahoma at Cincinnati, 3 p.m.,
ESPN2 (31)
■ UNR at Brigham Young, 3 p.m., The Mtn.
(334), KBAD-AM (920)
■ South Dakota State at Nebraska, 4 p.m., KSHP-AM (1400)
■ South Carolina at Auburn, 4:45 p.m., ESPN (30)
■ Oregon State at Boise State, 5:07 p.m., ABC (13)
■ West Virginia at Louisiana State, 6 p.m., ESPN2 (31)
■ New Mexico at UNLV, 7 p.m., The Mtn. (334), KWWN (1100 AM, 98.9 FM)
■ Oregon at Arizona State, 7:30 p.m., FSW (49)
■ UFL, Florida Tuskers at Sacramento Mountain Lions, 8 p.m., Versus (38)
■ Preps, Bishop Gorman at De La Salle (Calif.) (tape delay), 8:30 p.m., CBSC (333)
SUNDAY
■ Dallas Cowboys at Houston Texans,
10 a.m., Fox (5)
■ Tennessee Titans at New York Giants,
10 a.m., CBS (8), KWWN (1100 AM, 98.9 FM)
■ Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens, 10 a.m., KXNT-FM (100.5)
■ Indianapolis Colts at Denver Broncos,
1:15 p.m., CBS (8), KXNT-FM (100.5)
■ San Diego Chargers at Seattle Seahawks, 1:15 p.m., KWWN (1100 AM, 98.9 FM)
■ New York Jets at Miami Dolphins,
5:15 p.m., NBC (3), KWWN (1100 AM, 98.9 FM)
GOLF
TODAY
■ European PGA Tour, The Vivendi Cup, second round, 5:30 a.m., TGC (339)
■ PGA Tour, Tour Championship, second round, 10 a.m., TGC (339)
■ Champions Tour, SAS Championship, first round (tape delay), 3:30 p.m., TGC (339)
SATURDAY
■ PGA Tour, Tour Championship, third round, 7 a.m., TGC (339); 9 a.m., NBC (3)
■ European PGA Tour, The Vivendi Cup, third round (tape delay), 9 a.m., TGC (339)
■ Champions Tour, SAS Championship, second round (tape delay), 3:30 p.m.,
TGC (339)
SUNDAY
■ PGA Tour, Tour Championship, final round, 8:30 a.m., TGC (339); 10:30 a.m.,
NBC (3)
■ European PGA Tour, The Vivendi Cup, final round (tape delay), 10:30 a.m.,
TGC (339)
■ Champions Tour, SAS Championship, final round (tape delay), 4 p.m., TGC (339)
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
SATURDAY
■ UFC 119, C.B. Dollaway vs. Joe Doerksen, middleweights, and Matt Mitrione vs. Joey Beltran, heavyweights,
6 p.m., Spike (29)
■ UFC 119, Frank Mir vs. Mirko Filipovic, heavyweights, 7 p.m., Cox PPV (501)
MOTOR SPORTS
TODAY
■ Formula One, practice for Singapore Grand Prix, 6:30 a.m., Speed (329)
■ NASCAR, Sprint Cup, practice for AAA 400, 8:30 a.m., Speed (329)
■ NASCAR, Nationwide Series, final practice for Dover 200, 10 a.m., ESPN2 (31)
■ NASCAR, Sprint Cup, pole qualifying for AAA 400, noon, ESPN2 (31)
SATURDAY
■ Formula One, qualifying for Singapore Grand Prix, 7 a.m., Speed (329)
■ NASCAR, Nationwide Series, pole qualifying for Dover 200, 7:30 a.m.,
ESPN2 (31)
■ NASCAR, Sprint Cup, practice for AAA 400, 9:30 a.m., Speed (329)
■ NASCAR, Nationwide Series, Dover 200, 12:30 p.m., ESPN2 (31)
■ NASCAR, Truck Series, Smith’s Food & Drug Stores 350, 6:30 p.m., Speed (329)
■ NHRA, qualifying for Fall Nationals (tape delay), 10 p.m., ESPN2 (31)
SUNDAY
■ Formula One, Singapore Grand Prix,
4:30 a.m., Speed (329)
■ NASCAR, Sprint Cup, AAA 400, 10 a.m., ESPN (30), KDOX-AM (1280)
■ NHRA, Fall Nationals, final eliminations (tape delay), 4 p.m., ESPN2 (31)
SOCCER
TODAY
■ MLS, New York Red Bulls at Los Angeles Galaxy, 8 p.m., ESPN2 (31)
SATURDAY
■ Barclays Premier League, Chelsea at Manchester City, 4:30 a.m., ESPN2 (31)
■ MLS, Chivas USA at Philadelphia Union (tape delay), 2 p.m., FSW (49)
SUNDAY
■ WPS playoffs, Philadelphia at FC Gold Pride (tape delay), 5 p.m., FSW (49)TODAY’S BEST BET
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
WHAT: Texas Christian at Southern Methodist
WHEN: 5 p.m.
CHANNEL: ESPN (30)
STORYLINE: The fourth-ranked Horned Frogs are off to a 3-0 start behind senior QB Andy Dalton, who has completed 74.6 percent of his passes for 624 yards and four touchdowns, and running back Ed Wesley, who has 384 yards rushing and four TDs.