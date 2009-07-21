ON TV/RADIO

BASEBALL

• Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia Phillies, 4 p.m., ESPN (30)

• Los Angeles Angels at Kansas City Royals, 5 p.m., FSW (49)

• Colorado Springs Sky Sox at Las Vegas 51s, 7 p.m.,

KBAD-AM (920)

• Florida Marlins at San Diego Padres, 7 p.m., Cox (96)

• Cincinnati Reds at Los Angeles Dodgers, 7 p.m., Prime (50), KBET-AM (790)

SOFTBALL

• Women’s, World Cup, U.S. vs. Australia, championship, 6 p.m., ESPN2 (31)

BASEBALL

• WHAT: Cubs at Phillies

• WHEN: 4 p.m.

• CHANNEL: ESPN (30)

• STORY LINE: Ryan Howard and red-hot Philadelphia return home, with the team having won eight in a row and 12 of its last 13 games. Chicago, trying to claw back into contention in the National League Central, is coming off a four-game road sweep of the last-place Nationals.