ON TV/RADIO

July 20, 2009 - 9:00 pm
 

BASEBALL

• Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia Phillies, 4 p.m., ESPN (30)

• Los Angeles Angels at Kansas City Royals, 5 p.m., FSW (49)

• Colorado Springs Sky Sox at Las Vegas 51s, 7 p.m.,

KBAD-AM (920)

• Florida Marlins at San Diego Padres, 7 p.m., Cox (96)

• Cincinnati Reds at Los Angeles Dodgers, 7 p.m., Prime (50), KBET-AM (790)

SOFTBALL

• Women’s, World Cup, U.S. vs. Australia, championship, 6 p.m., ESPN2 (31)

