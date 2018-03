ON TV/RADIO

BASEBALL

TODAY

• Exhibition, Los Angeles Angels at San Diego Padres, 7 p.m., Prime (50)

SUNDAY

• Atlanta Braves at Philadelphia Phillies, 5 p.m., ESPN2 (31), KWWN-AM (1100)

BASKETBALL

TODAY

• Preps, National High School Invitational, quarterfinal, Findlay Prep vs.

Mountain State Academy (W Va.), 3 p.m., ESPNU (320)

• Cleveland Cavaliers at Orlando Magic, 5 p.m., ESPN (30)

• Minnesota Timberwolves at Utah Jazz, 6 p.m., KBET-AM (790)

• Houston Rockets at Los Angeles Lakers, 7:30 p.m., ESPN (30), FSW (49), KBAD-AM (920)

SATURDAY

• Preps, National High School Invitational, semifinal, 8 a.m., ESPN2 (31)

• Preps, National High School Invitational, semifinal, 10 a.m., ESPN2 (31)

• Detroit Pistons at Philadelphia 76ers, noon, ESPN (30)

• NCAA Tournament, national semifinals, Michigan State vs. Connecticut, 3 p.m., CBS (8), KWWN-AM (1100)

• NCAA Tournament, national semifinals, Villanova vs. North Carolina,

5:30 p.m., CBS (8), KWWN-AM (1100)

SUNDAY

• Preps, Girls, National High School Invitational, championship game,

9:30 a.m., ESPN2 (31)

• San Antonio Spurs at

Cleveland Cavaliers, 10 a.m., ABC (13), KWWN-AM (1100)

• Preps, National High School Invitational, championship game, noon, ESPN (30)

• Phoenix Suns at Dallas Mavericks,

12:30 p.m., ABC (13)

• Women, NCAA Tournament, national semifinal, Louisville vs. Oklahoma, 4 p.m., ESPN (30)

• Utah Jazz at New Orleans Hornets,

4 p.m., KBET-AM (790)

• Women, NCAA Tournament, national semifinal, Connecticut vs. Stanford,

6:30 p.m., ESPN (30)

• Los Angeles Clippers at Los Angeles Lakers, 6:30 p.m., FSW (49), KBAD-AM (920)

BOWLING

SUNDAY

• PBA, Lumber Liquidators U.S. Open,

10 a.m., ESPN (30)

BOXING

TODAY

• Francisco Figueroa vs. Randall Bailey, junior welterweights, 6 p.m., ESPN2 (31)

CYCLING

SUNDAY

• Tour of Flanders, first stage

(tape delay), 2 p.m., Versus (67)

GOLF

TODAY

• PGA Tour, Houston Open,

second round, 1 p.m., TGC (323)

• LPGA, Kraft Nabisco Championship, second round, 2 p.m., ESPN2 (31)

SATURDAY

• PGA Tour, Houston Open, third round, 10 a.m., NBC (3)

• LPGA, Kraft Nabisco Championship, third round, 3 p.m., ESPN2 (31)

SUNDAY

• PGA Tour, Houston Open, final round, noon, NBC (3)

• LPGA, Kraft Nabisco Championship, final round, noon, CBS (8)

HOCKEY

SATURDAY

• Anaheim Ducks at San Jose Sharks,

7 p.m., Prime (50)

• Phoenix Coyotes at Los Angeles Kings, 7:30 p.m., FSW (49)

SUNDAY

• Minnesota Wild at Detroit Red Wings, 9:30 a.m., NBC (3)

San Jose Sharks at Anaheim Ducks,

5 p.m., Prime (50)

HORSE RACING

SATURDAY

• NTRA, Santa Anita Derby and

Illinois Derby, 2 p.m., NBC (3)

MOTOR SPORTS

TODAY

• NASCAR, Sprint Cup, practice for Samsung 500, 10 a.m., Speed (329)

• NASCAR, Sprint Cup, pole qualifying for Samsung 500, 1:30 p.m., Speed (329)

SATURDAY

• Formula One, qualifying for Malaysian Grand Prix, 2 a.m., Speed (329)

• NASCAR, Sprint Cup, practice for Samsung 500, 9 a.m., Speed (329)

• NASCAR, Sprint Cup, final practice for Samsung 500, 10 a.m., Speed (329)

• NASCAR, Nationwide Series,

O’Reilly 300, noon, ESPN2 (31)

• NHRA, qualifying for SummitRacing.com Nationals

(tape delay), 5 p.m., ESPN2 (31)

SUNDAY

• Formula One, Malaysian Grand Prix,

1:30 a.m., Speed (329)

• NASCAR, Sprint Cup, Samsung 500, 10:30 a.m., Fox (5), KDWN-AM (720)

• IRL, Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, 11 a.m., Versus (67)

• NHRA, SummitRacing.com Nationals, final eliminations (tape delay), 1 p.m., ESPN2 (31)

RODEO

SATURDAY

• PBR, Nampa Invitational, 6 p.m., Versus (67)

SUNDAY

• PBR, Nampa Invitational (tape delay), 4 p.m., Versus (67)

SOCCER

SATURDAY

• MLS, Colorado Rapids at

Los Angeles Galaxy (tape delay), 10 p.m., Prime (50)

SUNDAY

• MLS, Columbus Crew at Club Deportivo Chivas USA (tape delay),

8:30 p.m., Prime (50)

TENNIS

TODAY

• ATP World Tour/WTA Tour, Sony Ericsson Open, men’s semifinal, 10 a.m., FSW (49)

• ATP World Tour/WTA Tour, Sony Ericsson Open, men’s semifinal, 4 p.m., FSW (49)

SATURDAY

• ATP World Tour/WTA Tour, Sony Ericsson Open, women’s championship match, 9:30 a.m., CBS (8)

SUNDAY

• ATP World Tour/WTA Tour, Sony Ericsson Open, men’s championship match, 10 a.m., CBS (8)

BASKETBALL

WHAT: Cavaliers at Magic, Rockets at Lakers

WHEN: 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

CHANNEL: ESPN (30)

STORY LINE: The top team in each conference (Cleveland and Los Angeles) plays against a conference foe seeking to improve its playoff position.