ON TV/RADIO

BASKETBALL
• UCLA at Oregon, 12:30 p.m., Prime (50)
• Kentucky at Louisville, 1:30 p.m., CBS (8)
• Southern California at Oregon State, 2:30 p.m., FSW (49)
• Boston College at North Carolina, 2:30 p.m., Prime (50)
• Virginia Tech at Duke, 4:45 p.m., Prime (50)
• Portland Trail Blazers at Los Angeles Lakers, 6:30 p.m.,
FSW (49), KBAD-AM (920)
• Arizona at Stanford, 7 p.m., Prime (50)
FOOTBALL
• NFL Playoffs, wild-card game, Baltimore Ravens at Miami Dolphins, 10 a.m., CBS (8), KWWN-AM (1100)
• NFL Playoffs, wild-card game, Philadelphia Eagles at Minnesota Vikings, 1:30 p.m., Fox (5), KWWN-AM (1100)
• Preps, All-America Game, 5 p.m., ESPN (30)TODAY’S BEST BET
NFL PLAYOFFS
WHAT: Eagles at Vikings
WHEN: 1:30 p.m.
CHANNEL: Fox (5)
STORY LINE: Adrian Peterson, above, the NFL’s leading rusher, leads Minnesota (10-6) against Philadelphia (9-6-1) at the Metrodome, where the Vikings are 6-2 this season, including wins over the NFC’s top two playoff seeds, the Giants and Panthers.