ON TV/RADIO

January 4, 2009 - 10:00 pm
 

BASKETBALL

• UCLA at Oregon, 12:30 p.m., Prime (50)

• Kentucky at Louisville, 1:30 p.m., CBS (8)

• Southern California at Oregon State, 2:30 p.m., FSW (49)

• Boston College at North Carolina, 2:30 p.m., Prime (50)

• Virginia Tech at Duke, 4:45 p.m., Prime (50)

• Portland Trail Blazers at Los Angeles Lakers, 6:30 p.m.,

FSW (49), KBAD-AM (920)

• Arizona at Stanford, 7 p.m., Prime (50)

FOOTBALL

• NFL Playoffs, wild-card game, Baltimore Ravens at Miami Dolphins, 10 a.m., CBS (8), KWWN-AM (1100)

• NFL Playoffs, wild-card game, Philadelphia Eagles at Minnesota Vikings, 1:30 p.m., Fox (5), KWWN-AM (1100)

• Preps, All-America Game, 5 p.m., ESPN (30)

