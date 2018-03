ON TV/RADIO

BASKETBALL

• Northeastern at Wright State, 8 a.m., ESPN2 (31)

• Butler at Davidson, 9 a.m., ESPN (30), KWWN-AM (1100)

• Women, Texas at Texas A&M, 9 a.m., FSW (49)

• Tennessee at Kentucky, 10 a.m., CBS (8)

• Buffalo at Vermont, 10 a.m., ESPN2 (31)

• Marquette at Georgetown, 11 a.m., ESPN (30)

• Northern Iowa at Siena, noon,

ESPN2 (31)

• Washington State at UCLA, noon, Prime (50)

• San Diego State at New Mexico, noon, Versus (67)

• North Carolina at Maryland,

12:30 p.m., ABC (13)

• Texas Christian at Wyoming,

12:30 p.m., The Mtn. (334)

• Memphis at Texas-El Paso, 1 p.m., ESPN (30)

• Women, UNLV at Brigham Young,

1 p.m., CBSC (333), KSHP-AM (1400)

• Utah State at St. Mary’s, 2 p.m.,

ESPN2 (31)

• Colorado State at Air Force, 3 p.m.,

The Mtn. (334)

• Washington at Southern California,

4 p.m., Prime (50)

• Oklahoma at Texas, 6 p.m., ESPN (30), KBAD-AM (920)

• Women, Oregon State at California,

6 p.m., Prime (50)

• New Orleans Hornets at Utah Jazz,

6 p.m., KBET-AM (790)

• Brigham Young at UNLV, 8 p.m.,

CBSC (333), KWWN-AM (1100)

CYCLING

• Tour of California, stage 7, 2 p.m., Versus (67)

EXTREME SPORTS

• Winter Dew Tour, 11:30 a.m., NBC (3)

FISHING

• Bassmaster Classic, day two weigh-in (tape delay), 7 p.m., ESPN2 (31)

GOLF

• Champions Tour, The ACE Group Classic, second round, 10 a.m., TGC (323)

• PGA Tour, Northern Trust Open,

third round, noon, CBS (8)

GYMNASTICS

• American Cup, 1 p.m., NBC (3)

HOCKEY

• Phoenix Coyotes at Los Angeles Kings, 1 p.m., FSW (49)

• Anaheim Ducks at

Columbus Blue Jackets, 4 p.m., FSW (49)

MOTOR SPORTS

• NASCAR, Nationwide Series,

pole qualifying for Stater Bros. 300,

9:30 a.m., Speed (329)

• NASCAR, Camping World Truck Series, San Bernardino County 200, noon, Fox (5)

• NASCAR, Sprint Cup, final practice for Auto Club 500, 2 p.m., Speed (329)

• NASCAR, Nationwide Series,

Stater Bros. 300, 4:45 p.m., ESPN2 (31)

• NHRA, qualifying for Arizona Nationals (tape delay), 9 p.m., ESPN2 (31)

RODEO

• PBR, Anaheim Invitational, 6 p.m., Versus (67)

TODAY’S BEST BET

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

WHAT: Brigham Young at UNLV

WHEN: 8 p.m.

CHANNEL: CBSC (333)

STORY LINE: The Rebels (19-7, 7-5 Mountain West Conference) will try for a regular-season sweep of the Cougars (20-5, 8-3).