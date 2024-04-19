Opening date set for permanent curling facility in Las Vegas

A opening date has been set for CurlVegas, a charity and curling club that will offer the first permanent curling facility in Southern Nevada.

Raiders mailbag: What does the team think about Drake Maye?

What are the Raiders’ defensive line options in the draft?

A opening date has been set for CurlVegas, a charity and curling club that will offer the first permanent curling facility in Southern Nevada.

Announced in 2023, the Olympic curling facility intends to host international competitions as well as corporate events, youth, collegiate and adult recreational leagues.

The Review-Journal reported previously that CurlVegas had planned $1 million renovation of a building at 3525 Post Road near Sunset Park to convert it into the curling facility.

Located at 3525 E Post Road, Suite 110, CurlVegas is one of only two curling clubs in Nevada, according to the company, with the other being in Lake Tahoe.

According to CurlVegas, the venue will hold a ribbon cutting and grand opening celebration at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 2.

The event will feature a bagpiper celebrating the sports’ Scottish roots, a ceremonial first rock throwing and live curling games as guests are welcome to watch club members play in the club’s “Competitive League” starting at 7 p.m.

“This facility represents years of hard work on the part of our volunteers to find a suitable space that will meet the demand we have from the local Las Vegas population to participate in the Olympic sport of curling,” said CurlVegas president Brad Whilock. “Now we can offer lessons, leagues, and corporate team-building events seven days a week. In addition, we will be visited frequently by curlers across the USA, Canada, and the world as we hold competitions.”

According CurlVegas, “the sport of curling, a game in which 42-pound granite stones are thrown down a 150-foot sheet of ice at a central target while teammates use brushes or brooms to sweep the ice in the path of the stone, has seen a tremendous increase in popularity in the United States in the past decade.”

The company says it will host a public open house on Sunday, May 5, from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. As part of the event, the community is invited to visit the facility, learn more about the sport of curling and have a chance to throw a curling stone on the ice.

For more information, visit CurlVegas.com.