Pac-12 hires MGM Resorts executive as next commissioner

From left, Major League Soccer Commissioner Don Garber, Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman, Liga MX Executive President Enrique Bonilla and MGM President of Entertainment and Sports George Kliavkoff hold up a banner for the Leagues Cup, a soccer event coming to Sam Boyd Stadium in September, in front of the Bellagio hotel-casino in Las Vegas, Thursday, July 11, 2019. (Heidi Fang /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

MGM Resorts executive George Kliavkoff, an instrumental figure in the transformation of Las Vegas as a sports town, will be the next Pac-12 Conference commissioner.

The Pac-12 has scheduled a video news conference for 11 a.m.

Kliavkoff helped land the 2023 NCAA Division I men’s basketball regional and 2026 Division I men’s hockey Final Four, both of which will be played at T-Mobile Arena.

