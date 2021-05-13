Pac-12 hires MGM Resorts executive as next commissioner
MGM Resorts executive George Kliavkoff helped land the 2023 NCAA Division I men’s basketball regional and 2026 Division I men’s hockey Final Four.
MGM Resorts executive George Kliavkoff, an instrumental figure in the transformation of Las Vegas as a sports town, will be the next Pac-12 Conference commissioner.
The Pac-12 has scheduled a video news conference for 11 a.m.
Kliavkoff helped land the 2023 NCAA Division I men’s basketball regional and 2026 Division I men’s hockey Final Four, both of which will be played at T-Mobile Arena.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.