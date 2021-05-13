90°F
Sports

Pac-12 hires MGM Resorts executive as next commissioner

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 13, 2021 - 10:29 am
 
Updated May 13, 2021 - 10:32 am
From left, Major League Soccer Commissioner Don Garber, Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman, Liga M ...
From left, Major League Soccer Commissioner Don Garber, Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman, Liga MX Executive President Enrique Bonilla and MGM President of Entertainment and Sports George Kliavkoff hold up a banner for the Leagues Cup, a soccer event coming to Sam Boyd Stadium in September, in front of the Bellagio hotel-casino in Las Vegas, Thursday, July 11, 2019. (Heidi Fang /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

MGM Resorts executive George Kliavkoff, an instrumental figure in the transformation of Las Vegas as a sports town, will be the next Pac-12 Conference commissioner.

The Pac-12 has scheduled a video news conference for 11 a.m.

Kliavkoff helped land the 2023 NCAA Division I men’s basketball regional and 2026 Division I men’s hockey Final Four, both of which will be played at T-Mobile Arena.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.

