Pahranagat Valley football coach charged with 225-count criminal complaint

Pahranagat Valley football coach Ken Higbee is facing dozens of forgery and misconduct charges, the Las Vegas Review-Journal learned Tuesday.

Under Higbee, the Panthers set a national eight-man record with 104 straight wins and won nine consecutive state championships before falling in the Class 1A state title game to Spring Mountain in November.

Higbee was charged April 10 with a 225-count criminal complaint that also includes one count of theft, according to records from Meadow Valley Justice Court in Pioche.

“At the end of the day, he never put a dollar in his pocket,” said Higbee’s attorney, Bret Whipple. “They’re really making a mountain out of a molehill here. It’s truly outrageous.”

Higbee was charged with 76 felony counts and 149 gross misdemeanor counts. Higbee, who is also the principal at C.O. Bastian High School in Caliente, is accused of moving sports equipment from his school to the Pahranagat Valley football team.

“He should probably not have transferred some of the equipment from one school to the other, but he never put a dime in his pocket,” Whipple said. “Everything that he did was not for him personally, but for the community.”

Pahranagat Valley principal Mike Strong said Higbee is still the football coach, though he is on administrative leave, as he has been since before last season.

Strong said the school is not expected to take any immediate action against Higbee, who is still receiving a salary.

Pahranagat Valley athletic director Brad Loveday said in January he was expecting a letter of resignation from Higbee, calling it “a pretty sure thing” that it would happen. Strong said Tuesday he does not anticipate that letter, and that the Lincoln County School District will make the next determination.

Whipple said Higbee waived his initial appearance in court, and the next step is a preliminary hearing. That does not have a date, but Whipple does not anticipate it happening quickly.

No warrant has been issued for Higbee’s arrest.

Contact Justin Emerson at jemerson@reviewjournal.com or (702) 387-2944. Follow @J15Emerson on Twitter.