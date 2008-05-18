Pair of losses eliminate The Meadows baseball team from Class 2A state tournament

The Meadows lost two games Friday and was eliminated from the Class 2A state baseball tournament at Pershing County in Lovelock.

In their first game, the Mustangs had a two-run lead, but Pershing County scored three runs in the seventh inning to take a 4-3 victory.

Guy Capanna’s three-run homer in the sixth inning accounted for The Meadows’ runs.

The Mustangs lost to Silver Stage 15-5 in their second game. Mike Wallace and Pat Kenny hit solo home runs for The Meadows.

Pershing County and Silver Stage will play at 10 a.m. today, and the winner will meet Needles (Calif.) at 12:30 p.m. for the title.

• CLASS 1A STATE BASEBALL — At Wells, Calvary Chapel scored 13 runs in the first inning and never looked back in defeating Pahranagat Valley, 36-0.

The Lions will play Pahranagat Valley at 10 a.m. today for the title. A second game, if necessary, would be at 1 p.m.

Hunter Rodriguez drove in seven runs for Calvary Chapel, and T.J. White was 6-for-6, including two triples, with five RBIs. Three other players had at least four hits to back Cameron Harper’s two-hitter.

• CLASS 2A STATE SOFTBALL — At Pershing County, Needles (Calif.) won twice to advance to today’s title game.

Needles will play the winner of today’s Lincoln County-Battle Mountain game.

• CLASS 1A STATE SOFTBALL — At Wells, Mountain View senior Randall Van Kempen homered three times in two games, but the Saints split the games and were eliminated.

In its first game, Mountain View defeated Wells 10-6 in eight innings on Van Kempen’s walk-off grand slam. She had tied the score with a two-run homer in the sixth.

Van Kempen also homered in Mountain View’s second game, a two-run shot in the sixth, but that was all of its offense in an 8-2 loss to Carlin.

Pahranagat Valley and Carlin will play at 10 a.m. today for the title.