Peek rides hot streak into Logandale event

Josh Peek has been hotter than any other cowboy in Southern Nevada in the last four months.

The 28-year-old steer wrestler and calf roper won $6,892 two weeks ago in a Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association event in Laughlin by finishing first in calf roping and winning the all-around title.

That came a few months after he won $116,478 in the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center in December.

Peek can extend his streak this weekend at Logandale’s Clark County Fair and Rodeo.

But Nevada isn’t the only state where he has excelled this year. Peek took the calf-roping lead in the PRCA season standings the week before Laughlin by winning $58,250 in calf roping at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.

Peek and the rodeo’s top performers will compete in the $250,000 ProRodeo Tour stop in Logandale starting at 6 p.m. Thursday. Other competitions are at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 6 p.m. Sunday.

Matt Shiozawa, a Moapa Valley High School product, will try to defend his Logandale title in calf roping. Logandale’s Randon Adams is ranked sixth among heelers in team roping.

In bull riding, Las Vegas resident and UNLV student Colin McTaggart is 23rd in money won.

* XTREME BULLS — The Xtreme Bulls Tour will feature 40 of the top PRCA bull riders this weekend at the Laughlin Event Center. Among those scheduled to compete are reigning world champion Wesley Silcox of Payson, Utah, and 2006 champ B.J. Schumacher of Hillsboro, Wis.

Chance Smart of Philadelphia, Miss., is ranked first in season money, and McTaggart is seventh in the series.

The rodeo will begin at 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

* MORE EVENTS — Arabian Breeders World Cup, April 18 to 20; Intercollegiate West Coast Regional Finals Rodeo, May 9 and 10; Breeders Invitational Cutting Horse event, May 16 to 26; National Barrel Horse Association, June 5 to 8.

All events are at South Point and free to the public except for the intercollegiate rodeo.

Contact reporter Jeff Wolf at jwolf@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0247.