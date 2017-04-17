Penguins top Blue Jackets in OT to take 3-0 series lead

Pittsburgh Penguins' Ian Cole, left, and Columbus Blue Jackets' Cam Atkinson chase the puck during the second period in Game 3 of a first-round NHL hockey playoff series Sunday, April 16, 2017, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

St. Louis Blues' Alexander Steen, left, scores on an empty net as Minnesota Wild's Ryan Suter watches during the third period in Game 3 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series Sunday, April 16, 2017, in St. Louis. The Blues won 3-1. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Montreal Canadiens goalie Carey Price, left, gets up off the ice while other players scuffle nearby during the first period in Game 3 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series against the New York Rangers, Sunday, April 16, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Edmonton Oilers' Zack Kassian, left, celebrates his goal wit teammate Leon Draisaitl (29) during the third period in Game 3 of a first-round NHL hockey playoff series against the San Jose Sharks Sunday, April 16, 2017, in San Jose, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Jake Guentzel had a hat trick, including a goal at 13:10 of overtime, to lift the Pittsburgh Penguins to a 5-4 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Sunday night and give them a 3-0 lead in their first-round playoff series.

Bryan Rust and Evgeni Malkin scored for Pittsburgh, and Marc-Andre Fleury overcame a shaky first period to make 33 saves. Guentzel is the first Pittsburgh to rookie to get a playoff hat trick.

The defending champion Penguins will go for the sweep in Columbus on Tuesday night.

Cam Atkinson had two goals for Columbus, and Zach Werenski and Brandon Dubinsky also scored. Sergei Bobrovsky had 42 saves.

After only scoring two goals combined in the first two games of the series, Columbus scored three goals in just over six minutes of the first period.

But the Penguins regained their composure and pushed back hard during the second period to tie the score at 3-3.

CANADIENS 3, RANGERS 1

NEW YORK — Alexander Radulov had a goal and an assist to lead Montreal over New York, giving the Canadiens a 2-1 lead in the first-round playoff series.

Artturi Lehkonen and Shea Weber scored power-play goals for Montreal and Carey Price stopped 20 shots.

Radulov, who got the overtime winner in Game 2 on Friday night after Tomas Plekanec tied it with 18 seconds left in regulation, has two goals and three assists in the past two games.

Brady Skjei spoiled Price’s shutout bid with 2:56 remaining for his first career playoff goal.

Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist, coming off a playoff career-high 54 saves in Game 2, stopped 26 shots in this one.

Game 4 is Tuesday night.

OILERS 1, SHARKS 0

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Zack Kassian scored midway through the third period, Cam Talbot made 23 saves in his second straight shutout and Edmonton beat San Jose in Game 3 of their first-round series.

The Oilers bounced back from an overtime loss in their first playoff game in 11 years to post consecutive shutouts and take a 2-1 series lead over the defending Western Conference champions. Game 4 is Tuesday night in San Jose.

Edmonton weathered a spirited start by the Sharks fueled in part by the return of Joe Thornton from a knee injury, then the Oilers took control and capitalized on a costly turnover to take the lead.

David Schlemko’s clearing attempt was intercepted by Kassian in the slot, and Kassian beat Martin Jones with a backhand to make it 1-0 with 9:15 to play. Kassian also scored the first goal in Edmonton’s 2-0 win in Game 2.

BLUES 3, WILD 1

ST. LOUIS — Jaden Schwartz scored the go-ahead goal in the second period and Jake Allen made 40 saves to lead St. Louis over Minnesota for a 3-0 lead in the first-round playoff series.

Colton Parayko also scored for the Blues and Alexander Steen added an empty-netter for St. Louis, which will try to sweep the series Wednesday night in St. Louis.

Charlie Coyle scored for Minnesota, which got 28 saves from Devan Dubnyk.

Schwartz had a power-play goal at 15:19 of the second period to put the Blues one win away from the second round. He scored with 2:27 left in the third period of Game 2 to give St. Louis the 2-1 win.