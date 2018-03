To kick off whats being dubbed the Ultimate Vegas Sports Weekend in Las Vegas, the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority partnered with the MGM Resorts to host a pep rally at Toshiba Plaza on Wednesday.

Fans turn out for a pep rally for the Ultimate Vegas Sports Weekend (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Knight Line Drumbots and Golden Knights cheerleaders come together for a group photo in front of a scale model Las Vegas sign on Toshiba Plaza outside of T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Pep rally attendees take photos with a scale model of the Las Vegas sign on Toshiba Plaza outside of T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Pep rally attendees take photos with a scale model of the Las Vegas sign on Toshiba Plaza outside of T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Pep rally attendees walk around on Toshiba Plaza outside of T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

A Drumbot on the Golden Knights' Knight Line has his photo taken in front of a scale model Las Vegas sign on Toshiba Plaza outside of T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

The Knight Line Drumbots and Golden Knights cheerleaders come together for a group photo in front of a scale model Las Vegas sign on Toshiba Plaza outside of T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Pep rally attendees have their photo taken in front of a sign for USA 7s rugby on Toshiba Plaza outside of T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Golden Knights mascot Chance makes an appearance on stage at pep rally on Toshiba Plaza outside of T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Malcolm Subban (30) makes an appearance during a pep rally on Toshiba Plaza outside of T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

To kick off whats being dubbed the Ultimate Vegas Sports Weekend in Las Vegas, the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority partnered with MGM Resorts to host a pep rally at the T-Mobile Arena’s Toshiba Plaza on Wednesday.

The four events being held in Las Vegas this weekend are: the NASCAR triple-header weekend, the USA Sevens Rugby tournament, the Vegas Golden Knights host the Ottawa Senators and UFC 222.