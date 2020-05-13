Pickleball complex to open by next spring at Sunset Park

Clark County officials broke ground Tuesday on a championship pickleball tournament complex expected to open by next spring at Sunset Park.

The tools of the sport for Pickleball are the pickleball paddle and ball. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

The 24-court complex includes lighting, a restroom, water fountains, a tournament building, shade structures, fencing, a public address system, picnic tables and benches, according to the county.

It will be built near the intersection of Sunset Road and Eastern Avenue, just south of existing tennis courts at the park in the southeastern Las Vegas Valley.

Pickleball is a sport played with a paddle and low net and features elements of tennis, table tennis and badminton.

Commissioner Jim Gibson, whose district includes Sunset Park, participated in the groundbreaking, along with county Parks and Recreation Director Dan Hernandez and other staff, the county said.

