Please, let Bolt be legit

Seeing isn’t always believing when it comes to great feats in track and field, so there was cause for celebration at the news that Usain Bolt and everyone chasing him in the men’s 100 tested clean. The sport not only has a legitimate star in the fastest man ever but, as far as we know, his stunning numbers are legitimate, too.

3791951

Seeing isn’t always believing when it comes to great feats in track and field, so there was cause for celebration at the news that Usain Bolt and everyone chasing him in the men’s 100 tested clean. The sport not only has a legitimate star in the fastest man ever but, as far as we know, his stunning numbers are legitimate, too.

Further evidence that track and field finally might be getting its act together is that after more than 600 tests at the world championships in Berlin, the only person caught cheating was a steeplechaser from Morocco. It could be that juicers — usually one step ahead of the drug police — are getting even better at hiding what they do, but it also might mean testing is finally beginning to prevail.

Indeed, the most interesting tests have nothing at all to do with steroids. International track officials are engaged in the delicate task of finding out whether 800-meter runner Caster Semenya of South Africa is really what she says she is — a woman. That task took on more urgency after she won her event going away Wednesday.

We already know what Bolt is — a superstar of such rare talent that he astonishes every time he gets in the starting blocks. The Jamaican who few outside the sport had heard of before Beijing blew away Tyson Gay and everyone else in obliterating the world record in the 100 meters Sunday with a time of 9.58 seconds. He returns today primed to do the same in the 200, which always has been his best event. Bolt looked invulnerable in his semifinal heat, ambling down the track in 20.08 seconds Wednesday.

The best thing about Bolt, though, might be the show he brings with him.

He’s not afraid to preen and pose and have some fun as he rewrites the record books, doesn’t care about offending anyone when he lets up before the finish line to play to the crowd. He makes fans want to root for him, then gives them more to cheer when it comes time to actually perform.

In Beijing, International Olympic Committee president Jacques Rogge did not like Bolt’s style, criticizing him for failing to show respect to his fellow competitors, but the fans loved him when he ran and when he ran around celebrating afterward.

I was in the Bird’s Nest when Bolt clowned his way to a record in the 100 while running with his shoelace untied. I was also there a few nights later when he added the 200 gold medal in a race he seemed to run by himself. Michael Phelps won eight gold medals, but the Olympics belonged as much to the Jamaican speedster in the gold running shoes as the swimmer in the Speedo.

It’s hard to imagine now, but there was once a time when being the world’s fastest man meant something. Runners from Jesse Owens to “Bullet Bob” Hayes were celebrated as great athletes, and track meets drew huge crowds.

Then some runners began juicing, and people stopped caring. Ben Johnson was busted after winning the 100 in Seoul, running a 9.79, and everyone just assumed that speed now came from a vial.

Bolt is making it fun again, so much so that his world-record victory competed for attention Sunday with Y.E. Yang and his shocking takedown of Tiger Woods. People will be watching again when he runs in the 200 just to see what he clocks.

That can only be good for track, which has become mostly a niche sport that struggles to get noticed between Olympics. Bolt is well on his way to becoming the kind of dominating superstar that Woods is now, and we’ve seen how that has worked out for golf.

We’ll probably always be a bit suspicious, if only because we have been burned so many times before. We see athletes doing things once thought impossible, and wonder how it became possible.

This time it might be different. This time we might have someone we can simply sit back and enjoy.

Tim Dahlberg is a Las Vegas-based national sports columnist for The Associated Press. Write to him at tdahlberg@ap.org.