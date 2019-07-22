Pogopalooza hits Pittsburgh for pogo stick competition

Pogopalooza, known as the World Championships of Pogo, is bouncing into Pittsburgh this weekend.

Harry White, of Orillia, Canada, performs in Pogopalooza, The World Championships of Pogo in Wilkinsburg, Pa., Saturday, July 20, 2019. White is the only Canadian in the two day competition. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Fred Grzybowski, center, from Boston, does performs a dismount of his pogo stick during Pogopalooza, The World Championships of Pogo in Wilkinsburg, Pa., Saturday, July 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Flynn Nyman,of Chrivalis, Oregon, performs during Pogopalooza, The World Championships of Pogo in Wilkinsburg, Pa., Saturday, July 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Tyler Phillips of Tampa, Fla., center, keeps cool in the competitor's tent between performances during Pogopalooza, The World Championships of Pogo in Wilkinsburg, Pa., Saturday, July 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Antonie Smith, 16, of Memphis, Tenn., holds his side after taking a spill during his performance during Pogopalooza, The World Championships of Pogo in Wilkinsburg, Pa., Saturday, July 20, 2019. Smith was tend by medics and returned to the competition. The two day competition ends with the finals on Sunday. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Extreme pogo stick athletes from around the world are coming to town to show off their huge tricks and flips to compete for world titles in such categories as High Jump and Best Trick.

The events on Saturday and Sunday aren’t just for the grown-ups. Pogo-users under the age of 15 can enter a “bounce off” competition and those who bounce the longest get a free pogo stick.

Visitors can try their hand at pogo sticking in a free jump area that will have pogo sticks of all sizes.

In addition to the main competitions, the pogo athletes will be attempting to break three Guinness World Records over the weekend.