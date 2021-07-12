1st-time winners take 1st 11 WSOP Online events

Germany’s Manig Loeser is the most accomplished player to break through so far in the WSOP Online. He has more than $11 million in career tournament earnings.

Manig Loeser, shown in a 2019 file photo, won Event 2 of the World Series of Poker Online early Saturday, July 2, 2021. (Tomas Stacha/World Poker Tour)

The World Series of Poker Online has been a feast for players seeking their first bracelets, with all 11 event winners so far claiming their first WSOP titles.

The WSOP awards trophy bracelets for tournament victories.

Germany’s Manig Loeser is the most accomplished player to break through, taking Event 2, the $600 buy-in No-limit Hold’em Monster Stack, for $104,313. Playing under the screen name Ohio77, Loeser prevailed in a field of 1,038 entries (727 players and 311 re-entries).

Loeser has more than $11 million in career tournament earnings, according to the Hendon Mob Poker Database. He previously had two second-place finishes in WSOP events and three thirds.

The U.S. portion of the WSOP Online runs through Aug. 1 with 33 bracelet events on WSOP.com. Players must be physically located in Nevada or New Jersey to play.

An international WSOP Online for players outside the U.S. will run from Aug. 1 to Sept. 12 on GGPoker.

Here are the other bracelet winners so far for the WSOP Online:

— Event 1: Jose Noboa (screen name deposit) won $105,161 in the $500 No-limit Hold’em BIG 500 Kick-off, prevailing against 1,277 entries (837 players/440 re-entries).

— Event 3: Donnell Dais (Spreezy52) won $90,801 in the $500 No-limit Hold’em Turbo Deepstack, prevailing against 950 entries (641/309).

— Event 4: Jeffery Hoop (Steelvikes7) won $73,861 in the $500 No-limit Hold’em Super Turbo, prevailing against 850 entries (608/242).

— Event 5: Jeremiah Williams (freestylerr) won $139,600 in the $1,000 No-limit Hold’em 8-Max, prevailing against 707 entries (459/248).

— Event 6: Tyler Denson (ShipTheShip) won $175,700 in the $2,000 No-limit Hold’em Deepstack, prevailing against 416 entries (312/104).

— Event 7: Michael Mercaldo (stiltwalk) won $123,574 in the $777 No-limit Hold’em Lucky 7’s, prevailing against 888 entries (576/312).

— Event 8: Carlos Welch (CarlosWelch) won $124,369 in the $888 No-limit Hold’em Crazy Eights, prevailing against 782 entries (514/268).

— Event 9: Philip Beck (wingsuiter) won $81,534 in the $400 No-limit Hold’em 6-Max, prevailing against 1,217 entries (788/429).

— Event 10: Michael Leib (njnj17) won $81,645 in the $333 No-limit Hold’em, prevailing against 1,517 entries (986/531).

— Event 11: Vijay Para (Eclypzed) won $86,210 in the $400 No-limit Hold’em Ultra Deepstack, prevailing against 1,417 entries (1,078/339).

