1st woman at WSOP Main Event final table in 30 years busts in cruel hand

Leo Margets of Spain was eliminated from the WSOP Main Event on Tuesday at Horseshoe Las Vegas, while Michael Mizrachi gained a commanding chip lead.

From the moment play started at the final table of the World Series of Poker Main Event, it was clear who was the crowd favorite.

Leo Margets, the first woman in 30 years to reach the tournament’s final nine, had most of the support Tuesday at Horseshoe Las Vegas.

But the professional poker player from Spain was eliminated from the $10,000 buy-in No-limit Hold’em World Championship in cruel fashion, going out in seventh place.

“I cried for a few minutes. I feel good now,” Margets said. “I don’t have regrets. I had the most amazing experience of my life.”

Michael Mizrachi ran over the table during Day 9 of the Main Event and holds an overwhelming chip lead with over 75 percent of the chips in play. The remaining four players are each guaranteed $3 million.

The tournament continues at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at Horseshoe Las Vegas when the winner of the $10 million first prize will be crowned.

Tough beat

Margets is the second woman to reach the final table of the Main Event in its 56-year history and was looking to improve upon Barbara Enright’s fifth-place finish in 1995.

Margets arrived at the final table fifth in chips, but was unable to get much traction. Daehyung Lee was eliminated on the first hand of the final table and Jarod Minghini busted soon after in eighth place, leaving Margets as one of the shorter stacks.

She finally decided to tangle with Kenny Hallaert of Belgium soon after the first break.

Margets held ace-10 and called from the small blind. Hallaert, with pocket sixes in the big blind, came over the top with a raise that put Margets all-in, and she decided to call for her final 39.6 million chips.

The flop of jack-seven-five with two spades didn’t help Margets, but the crowd erupted when the ace of spades came on the turn to put her in the lead. Hallaert still had plenty of outs, though, with three spades on the board and the six of spades in his hand.

The river card was the nine of spades, giving Hallaert the winning flush and delivering a gut punch to Margets and her supporters.

“I was looking at my friends, so I knew the ace was (on the board), but that it was not over yet,” Margets said.

Margets received a standing ovation and the crowd chanted “Leo, Leo” as she exited the final table stage. She earned $1.5 million.

“The support I felt, it’s amazing,” Margets said. “That’s why I consider myself super grateful to live this experience because, you know, how difficult it is.”

Mizrachi leads

Mizrachi has 445.5 million chips, with John Wasnock his nearest competitor at 94.5 million. Braxton Dunaway (25.5 million) and Hallaert (19 million) are well behind.

Mizrachi, a seven-time WSOP champion known as “The Grinder,” pushed the action from the start and played several big pots. The most significant came on the 25th hand of the final table against Wasnock when Mizrachi found an ace on the river to crack his opponent’s pocket kings and score a big double-up.

From there, Mizrachi continued to apply pressure to the rest of the table almost every time he was in a hand. Las Vegas resident Adam Hendrix was eliminated in sixth place when his pocket jacks were bested by Mizrachi’s ace-king after an ace fell on the turn.

Hendrix collected $1.9 million, the largest score of his career.

“I feel a little fulfilled,” Hendrix said. “Sure, I might cry later because I didn’t win the bracelet. … I really wanted the bracelet, but huge money. Life changing.”

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on X.