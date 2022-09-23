2 poker pros accused of cheating suspended by PokerGO

Ali Imsirovic and Jake Schindler were suspended from all PokerGO events through the 2022 season, the poker content company said.

Professional poker player Ali Imsirovic plays during day five of the World Series of Poker Main Event, the $10,000 buy-in No-limit Hold’em World Championship, at Bally’s Event Center in Las Vegas, Monday, July 11, 2022. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Two high-stakes poker professionals accused of cheating were suspended by PokerGO, the strongest stance against the players to date.

Ali Imsirovic and Jake Schindler were banned from all PokerGO events through the 2022 season, the poker content company said in a statement released Thursday.

“The PokerGO Tour (PGT) today announced the indefinite suspensions of Ali Imsirovic and Jake Schindler from tour play, effective immediately. The suspensions will extend through at least the 2022 PGT season, upon which time a review will take place,” the statement said. “The PGT is committed to upholding the highest standards of integrity and emphasizes proper conduct to ensure the safety and security of its players and events.”

Imsirovic and Schindler were accused by several top pros of colluding in live tournaments and using real-time assistance software online. The allegations have not been proven, and neither player has commented publicly about the accusations.

Imsirovic, 27, is the reigning PokerGO Tour Player of the Year after winning 14 high roller tournaments in 2021. He has more than $18 million in live career earnings, according to HendonMob.com.

Schindler, 32, is one of the most successful tournament players ever, ranking 12th on HendonMob.com’s all-time money list with more than $35 million in live career earnings.

This summer, Schindler captured his first World Series of Poker bracelet, winning the $50,000 buy-in No-limit Hold’em High Roller 8-Handed event for more than $1.3 million.

He finished second in the $25,000 buy-in No-limit Hold’em High Roller 8-Handed event worth almost $875,000 and made a deep run in the Main Event, as well.

The suspension ensures neither Imsirovic nor Schindler is eligible to compete in the Poker Masters high roller series, which is currently taking place at the PokerGO studio in Aria. Both players also are disqualified from the 2022 PGT leaderboard.

PokerGO owns and operates tournaments such as the Super High Roller Bowl, Poker Masters, U.S. Poker Open and PokerGO Cup.

With Imsirovic and Schindler no longer in contention for PokerGO Tour’s Player of the Year, Great Britain’s Stephen Chidwick leads the standings. Phil Ivey is in second place, one point off the lead.

