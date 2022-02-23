2022 WSOP bracelet event schedule — FULL LIST

A total of 88 events are scheduled for the World Series of Poker from May 31 to July 20 at Bally’s (soon to be Horseshoe Las Vegas) and Paris Las Vegas.

Signage for the World Series of Poker at the Rio in Las Vegas on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

All 88 bracelet events scheduled for the World Series of Poker from May 31 to July 20 at Bally’s (soon to be Horseshoe Las Vegas) and Paris Las Vegas:

(Note: Some events have starting flights on multiple days.)

May 31: Event 1, $500 Casino Employees No-limit Hold’em

May 31: Event 2, $100,000 High Roller Bounty No-limit Hold’em

June 1: Event 3, $2,500 No-limit Hold’em (freezeout)

June 1: Event 4, $1,500 Dealer’s Choice (six-handed)

June 2: Event 5, $500 The Housewarming No-limit Hold’em

June 2: Event 6, $25,000 Heads-up No-limit Hold’em Championship

June 3: Event 7, $1,500 Omaha High-Low

June 4: Event 8, $25,000 High Roller No-limit Hold’em (eight-handed)

June 4: Event 9, $1,500 Seven-card Stud

June 5: Event 10, $10,000 Dealer’s Choice (six-handed) Championship

June 6: Event 11, $600 No-limit Hold’em Deepstack

June 6: Event 12, $50,000 High Roller No-limit Hold’em (eight-handed)

June 6: Event 13, $1,500 Limit Hold’em

June 7: Event 14, $1,500 No-limit Hold’em (six-handed)

June 7: Event 15, $10,000 Omaha High-Low Championship

June 8: Event 16, $3,000 No-limit Hold’em

June 8: Event 17: $2,500 Mixed Triple Draw Lowball

June 9: Event 18, $1,000 No-limit Hold’em (freezeout)

June 9: Event 19, $25,000 High Roller Pot-limit Omaha (eight-handed)

June 9: Event 20, $1,500 Limit 2-7 Lowball Triple Draw

June 10: Event 21: $1,500 Monster Stack No-limit Hold’em

June 10: Event 22, $10,000 Seven-card Stud Championship

June 11: Event 23, $3,000 Limit Hold’em (six-handed)

June 12: Event 24, $1,000 Flip & Go No-limit Hold’em

June 12: Event 25, $800 No-limit Hold’em Deepstack

June 12: Event 26, $10,000 Limit Hold’em Championship

June 13: Event 27, $1,500 No-limit Hold’em Shootout

June 13: Event 28, $50,000 High Roller Pot-limit Omaha

June 13: Event 29, $1,500 No-limit 2-7 Lowball Draw

June 14: Event 30, $1,000 Pot-limit Omaha (eight-handed)

June 14: Event 31, $10,000 Limit 2-7 Lowball Triple Draw Championship

June 15: Event 32, $1,500 HORSE

June 15: Event 33, $3,000 No-limit Hold’em (six-handed)

June 16: Event 34, $1,500 No-limit Hold’em (freezeout)

June 16: Event 35, $2,500 Mixed Big Bet

June 16: Event 36, $1,500 Seven-card Stud High-Low

June 17: Event 37: $1,500 Millionaire Maker No-limit Hold’em

June 17: Event 38, $10,000 No-limit 2-7 Lowball Draw Championship

June 18: Event 39, $3,000 Pot-limit Omaha (six-handed)

June 18: Event 40, $10,000 Seven-card Stud High-Low Championship

June 19: Event 41, $1,000 Super Turbo Bounty No-limit Hold’em (freezeout)

June 19: Event 42, $100,000 High Roller No-limit Hold’em

June 20: Event 43, $500 No-limit Hold’em (freezeout)

June 20: Event 44, $10,000 HORSE Championship

June 21: Event 45, $1,500 Pot-limit Omaha (eight-handed)

June 21: Event 46, $5,000 No-limit Hold’em (six-handed)

June 22: Event 47, $1,000 Seniors No-limit Hold’em Championship (for ages 50 and up)

June 22: Event 48, $1,500 Eight-game Mix (six-handed)

June 23: Event 49, $2,000 No-limit Hold’em

June 23: Event 50, $250,000 Super High Roller No-limit Hold’em

June 24: Event 51, $400 Colossus No-limit Hold’em

June 24: Event 52, $2,500 Nine-game Mix (six-handed)

June 25: Event 53, $5,000 Mixed No-limit Hold’em and Pot-limit Omaha (eight-handed)

June 26: Event 54, $500 Salute to Warriors No-limit Hold’em charity event

June 26: Event 55, $1,000 Tag Team No-limit Hold’em

June 26: Event 56, $50,000 Poker Players Championship (six-handed)

June 27: Event 57, $600 Deepstack No-limit Hold’em Championship

June 27: Event 58, $1,500 Pot-limit Omaha High-Low (eight-handed)

June 28: Event 59, $1,000 Super Seniors No-limit Hold’em (for ages 60 and up)

June 28: Event 60, $10,000 Short Deck No-limit Hold’em

June 29: Event 61, $1,000 Ladies No-limit Hold’em Championship

June 29: Event 62, $1,500 Super Turbo Bounty No-limit Hold’em (freezeout)

June 29: Event 63, $10,000 Pot-limit Omaha High-Low Championship (eight-handed)

June 30: Event 64, $600 Pot-limit Omaha Deepstack (eight-handed)

June 30: Event 65, $3,000 No-limit Hold’em (freezeout)

July 1: Event 66, $1,000 Mini Main Event No-limit Hold’em (freezeout)

July 1: Event 67, $10,000 Super Turbo Bounty No-limit Hold’em (freezeout)

July 2: Event 68, $1,000 Million Dollar Bounty No-limit Hold’em

July 2: Event 69, $10,000 Pot-limit Omaha Championship (eight-handed)

July 3: Event 70, $10,000 Main Event No-limit Hold’em World Championship

July 7: Event 71, $1,111 One More for One Drop No-limit Hold’em charity event

July 7: Event 72, $1,500 Mixed Omaha

July 8: Event 73, $1,500 Razz

July 9: Event 74, $1,500 Bounty Pot-limit Omaha (eight-handed)

July 10: Event 75, $777 Lucky 7’s No-limit Hold’em (seven-handed)

July 10: Event 76, $1,979 Poker Hall of Fame Bounty No-limit Hold’em (freezeout)

July 11: Event 77, $1,500 Mixed No-limit Hold’em and Pot-limit Omaha (eight-handed)

July 11: Event 78, $2,500 No-limit Hold’em

July 12: Event 79, $10,000 Razz Championship

July 13: Event 80, $600 Mixed No-limit Hold’em and Pot-limit Omaha Deepstack (eight-handed)

July 13: Event 81, $5,000 No-limit Hold’em (eight-handed; freezeout)

July 14: Event 82, $800 No-limit Hold’em Deepstack (eight-handed)

July 14: Event 83, $50,000 High Roller No-limit Hold’em

July 14: Event 84, $3,000 HORSE

July 15: Event 85, $1,500 The Closer No-limit Hold’em

July 15: Event 86, $10,000 No-limit Hold’em (six-handed) Championship

July 16: Event 87, $5,000 No-limit Hold’em (eight-handed)

July 17: Event 88, $1,000 Super Turbo No-limit Hold’em

