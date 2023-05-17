71°F
Poker

5 best all-time women players in the World Series of Poker

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 17, 2023 - 6:00 am
 
Vanessa Selbst participates in the WSOP Main Event at the Rio in Las Vegas on July 14, 2012. (L ...
Vanessa Selbst participates in the WSOP Main Event at the Rio in Las Vegas on July 14, 2012. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file)

Women have been a force at the World Series of Poker since the first event for women was held in 1977.

Vera Richmond was the first woman to win an open WSOP event in 1982, and women captured an open-field event for 10 consecutive years at the WSOP from 2012 to 2021.

Here are the top five female players in WSOP history:

1. Vanessa Selbst

The graduate of Yale law school is one of four women with three WSOP bracelets for tournament victories and is the only woman to win three open-field events. Selbst has more than $2.2 million in career WSOP earnings, tops on the women’s WSOP all-time money list.

2. Kristen Foxen

The Canadian joins Selbst, Barbara Enright and Nani Dollison as the only women with three WSOP bracelets. After winning the WSOP Ladies Championship in 2013, Foxen added two more bracelets in open events and has more than $1.3 million in career WSOP earnings.

3. Loni Hui

A native of Staten Island, New York, Hui owns two bracelets, both coming in open events. Hui also has won five times on the WSOP Circuit, and her career WSOP earnings of more than $1.9 million rank fourth on the women’s WSOP all-time money list.

4. Jennifer Harman

One of four women to win two open-field WSOP events. Harman excels at all variants, earning her bracelets in limit hold’em and 2-7 Draw Lowball. She has more than $1.5 million in career WSOP earnings and was inducted into the Poker Hall of Fame in 2015.

5. Barbara Enright

A member of the Poker Hall of Fame, Enright is a three-time WSOP bracelet winner. She captured the WSOP Ladies Championship twice (1986 and 1994) and also is the only woman to reach the final table of the WSOP Main Event, finishing fifth in 1995.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.

