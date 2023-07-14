6-time WSOP bracelet winner enters Poker Hall of Fame

Brian Rast was inducted into the Poker Hall of Fame on Thursday. He has more than $25 million in live tournament earnings.

Brian Rast shows off a bracelet as the 2023 Hall of Fame inductee during Day 7 at the World Series of Poker Main Event in the Paris on Thursday, July 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Brian Rast receives a trophy from World Series of Poker vice presdient Jack Effel as the 2023 Hall of Fame inductee during Day 7 at the WSOP Main Event in the Paris on Thursday, July 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Brian Rast is greeted by World Series of Poker vice presdient Jack Effel as the 2023 Hall of Fame inductee during Day 7 at the WSOP Main Event in the Paris on Thursday, July 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Brian Rast, third from left, as the 2023 Hall of Fame inductee is surrounded by past honorees during Day 7 at the World Series of Poker Main Event in the Paris on Thursday, July 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A Poker Hall of Fame display is revealed with 2023 Hall of Fame inductee Brian Rast included, bottom right, during Day 7 at the World Series of Poker Main Event in the Paris on Thursday, July 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The six-time World Series of Poker bracelet winner has more than $25 million in live tournament earnings and also is a renowned high-stakes cash game player.

He was elected by the living Hall of Fame members and is the 62nd person to be enshrined. The WSOP unveiled Rast’s photo at a new exhibit inside poker room at Horseshoe Las Vegas with his parents, wife and several hall of fame members present for the ceremony.

“For some of the greatest players who have ever played to say, ‘Hey, you’re one of us. Welcome to the club,’ it’s just very gratifying and satisfying,” Rast said.

Rast captured the WSOP $50,000 buy-in Poker Players Championship last month for this sixth bracelet, joining Michael Mizrachi as the only players to win the prestigious tournament three times.

His biggest career victory came in the Super High Roller Bowl in 2015 for $7.525 million.

Rast is credited as the only player to earned more than $1 million in tournaments for seven straight years.

“I’ve really cared over my life about getting better at poker and playing my best,” Rast said. “I guess (the Hall of Fame is) something that was always bit of a goal or a dream, kind of the last thing to do for recognition for what I’ve done.”

