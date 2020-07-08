77°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS UPDATES DOWNLOAD THE RJ APP
Poker

Aces at right time power Kim to 1st WSOP bracelet

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 8, 2020 - 4:36 am
 

Pocket aces paved Joon Kim’s path to his first World Series of Poker bracelet early Wednesday.

Kim (screen name jykpoker) took a massive chip lead into heads-up play after his big hand with aces and went on to win WSOP Online Event 7 on WSOP.com, an $800 No-limit Hold’em knockout tournament, earning $103,126.98.

Kim had only four cashes in WSOP events for $13,155 before Wednesday’s victory.

He defeated bunsamillion (real name TBA) heads-up, but the real fireworks came three-handed against two-time bracelet winner Eric Baldwin (CircleBall), who has more than $2.3 million in career WSOP earnings.

Kim raised on the button, and Baldwin went all-in from the small blind for more than 10 million in chips with pocket sevens. Kim quickly called, his hand held up, and he entered heads-up play with a chip lead of about 25 million to 4.7 million. He then clinched the bracelet after a short battle.

The event attracted 989 players, creating a main prize pool of $534,060. In the knockout format, $200 from each player’s buy-in went toward a bounty pool totaling $197,800. Players received $200 for each player they eliminated.

The flagship WSOP that is normally held every summer at the Rio Convention Center has been postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The U.S. leg of the WSOP Online includes one event every day through July 31. Players must be physically located in Nevada or New Jersey to play.

Event 8, a $500 buy-in No-limit Hold’em freezeout, starts at 3 p.m. Wednesday and is expected to end early Thursday. Event 9 is a $1,000 No-limit Hold’em six-handed tournament that starts at 3 p.m. Thursday.

A series for players who live outside the U.S. — or Americans who can travel out of the country — will be held July 19 to Sept. 6 on GGPoker.

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
More layoffs ahead for hotel-casino workers
More layoffs ahead for hotel-casino workers
2
Boogaloo informant reveals how he helped FBI infiltrate Las Vegas group
Boogaloo informant reveals how he helped FBI infiltrate Las Vegas group
3
Clark County records 836 new COVID-19 cases, 11 additional deaths
Clark County records 836 new COVID-19 cases, 11 additional deaths
4
Mary Kay Letourneau, teacher who married student she raped, dies at 58
Mary Kay Letourneau, teacher who married student she raped, dies at 58
5
Las Vegas home prices set record in June as sales rebound
Las Vegas home prices set record in June as sales rebound
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Sports Betting Spotlight Videos
THE LATEST
A deck of cards on a table on day one of the main event during the World Series of Poker tourna ...
New Yorker earns 1st WSOP bracelet
By / RJ

Allen Chang prevailed in WSOP Online Event 5, a $1,000 No-limit Hold’em freezeout (no rebuys allowed), earning more than $160,000.

MGM Grand displays signage showing support for Las Vegas during the coronavirus pandemic on Wed ...
MGM Grand poker room reopening Friday
By / RJ

The poker room will host games starting at 4 p.m. with plexiglass dividers to allow six-handed play, per guidelines from the Gaming Control Board.