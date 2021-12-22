Ali Imsirovic claims PokerGO Tour Player of Year title

Ali Imsirovic, who was born in Bosnia-Herzegovina and lives in Washington, won 14 events and earned more than $6 million in prize money.

Ali Imsirovic after receiving the PokerGO Tour Player of the Year trophy Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, at the PokerGO studio. (Antonio Abrego/PokerGO)

Ali Imsirovic capped off a banner year by claiming the first PokerGO Tour Player of the Year title Tuesday.

Imsirovic won 14 events, had 20 other cashes and earned more than $6 million in prize money. He received an additional $200,000 for topping the season-long leaderboard.

“It still feels pretty surreal, to be honest,” Imsirovic told PokerGO. “I never thought I would accomplish something of this magnitude in poker. Next, the goal is to just keep trying to get better and solidify and keep proving that I belong here.”

The PokerGO Tour, presented by Guaranteed Rate, tracked results from high-stakes poker tournaments around the world, including the World Series of Poker and many events played at the PokerGO studio by the Aria.

Buy-ins ranged from $10,000 to $300,000, and more than $262 million in prize money was awarded, PokerGO said in a release.

Imsirovic, who was born in Bosnia-Herzegovina and lives in Vancouver, Washington, finished with 4.364 points, well ahead of Michael Addamo of Australia, who had 3,083. Sean Perry of the U.S. was third with 2,525.

Imsirovic has more than $15 million in career tournament earnings, according to the Hendon Mob Poker Database.

Also on Tuesday, Rok Gostisa of Slovenia won the final PokerGO Tour event of the year, the $50,000 buy-in PokerGO Tour Championship, prevailing in a field of 46 entries to earn $689,100.

