Amateurs, poker pros begin chase for WSOP Main Event title — PHOTOS

The WSOP $10,000 buy-in No-limit Hold’em World Championship opened with several former champions and notable players in the field.

Mizrachi sets record, wins one of WSOP’s most prestigious events again

A player competes in the $600 PokerNews Deepstack Championship at the Horseshoe on Wednesday, July 2, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Poker professional Daniel Negreanu plays in the $100,000 High Roller Pot-limit Omaha event at the Horseshoe on Wednesday, July 2, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A possible rules violation is sorted out by an official in the $600 PokerNews Deepstack Championship during opening day of the WSOP Main Event at the Horseshoe on Wednesday, July 2, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Poker professional Daniel Negreanu plays in the $100,000 High Roller Pot-limit Omaha event at the Horseshoe on Wednesday, July 2, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A player walks to his table past an illuminated sign during opening day of the WSOP Main Event at the Horseshoe on Wednesday, July 2, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Dealer Rome Lazarus readies his table for players during opening day of the WSOP Main Event at the Horseshoe on Wednesday, July 2, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Poker legend Billy Baxter, joined by Jack Effel, announces "shuffle up and deal" to begin the opening day of play for the WSOP Main Event at the Horseshoe on Wednesday, July 2, 2025, in Las Vegas. Jack Effel has served as the World Series of Poker Tournament Director since 2006. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Chips are stacked and ready for players during opening day of the WSOP Main Event at the Horseshoe on Wednesday, July 2, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Poker legend Billy Baxter jokes with Jack Effel after announcing the "shuffle up and deal" to begin the opening day of play for the WSOP Main Event at the Horseshoe on Wednesday, July 2, 2025, in Las Vegas. Jack Effel has served as the World Series of Poker Tournament Director since 2006. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Banners of winning players are reflected near the main table as play continues during the opening day of the WSOP Main Event at the Horseshoe on Wednesday, July 2, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Professional poker player Joe Cada talks with a competitor at his table during opening day of the WSOP Main Event at the Horseshoe on Wednesday, July 2, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Players work to build their chip counts as play continues during the opening day of the WSOP Main Event at the Horseshoe on Wednesday, July 2, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Professional poker player Kevin Martin confers with a dealer at his table during opening day of the WSOP Main Event at the Horseshoe on Wednesday, July 2, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Professional poker player Jonathan Little watches the competitors at his table during opening day of the WSOP Main Event at the Horseshoe on Wednesday, July 2, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A player wears a "Poker is War" sweatshirt during the opening day of the WSOP Main Event at the Horseshoe on Wednesday, July 2, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A player chats with others at his table during opening day of the WSOP Main Event at the Horseshoe on Wednesday, July 2, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A player enjoys a drink while staying germ free behind a mask during opening day of the WSOP Main Event at the Horseshoe on Wednesday, July 2, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Poker player Luna Forever confirms the bet with a dealer during opening day of the WSOP Main Event at the Horseshoe on Wednesday, July 2, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Poker professional Chris Moneymaker chats with others at his table during the opening day of the WSOP Main Event at the Horseshoe on Wednesday, July 2, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Professional poker player Jonathan Little watches the competitors at his table during opening day of the WSOP Main Event at the Horseshoe on Wednesday, July 2, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Professional poker player Jonathan Little watches the competitors at his table during opening day of the WSOP Main Event at the Horseshoe on Wednesday, July 2, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Jonathan Little has entered thousands of poker tournaments during his career, and they all tend to blend together after a while.

But one tournament each year still feels different to the Las Vegas-based pro and poker instructor.

“It’s always exciting to play the Main Event because you can win life-changing money,” Little said. “There are relatively few poker tournaments you can win a ton of money, and the World Series of Poker provides that opportunity. I make a point usually to play on Day 1A so I know if I’m going to be busy for the next good long time or not.”

The $10,000 buy-in No-limit Hold’em World Championship opened Wednesday at Horseshoe Las Vegas and Paris Las Vegas, with several former champions and notable players in the field.

Billy Baxter, who won the first of his seven WSOP titles 50 years ago, kicked off the festivities with the ceremonial “shuffle up and deal” announcement.

Billy Baxter used few words to announce 'shuffle up and deal!' for Flight 1A of the 2025 Main Event. Watch Flight 1A on https://t.co/pGPDDvqFQG starting at 7pm PT/10pm ET. #WSOP2025 pic.twitter.com/xvr3RoQrih — WSOP - World Series of Poker (@WSOP) July 2, 2025

The Main Event continues Thursday with Day 1B, the second of four starting flights. The final table is scheduled to begin July 15.

Jonathan Tamayo is the defending champion after he outlasted a record field of 10,112.

Little played a limited schedule at this year’s WSOP but collected his first career bracelet, which are awarded for tournament victories.

He won the $1,000 buy-in No-limit Hold’em Freezeout online event last month for $90,663, adding a WSOP title to go with his two World Poker Tour victories.

“The money was not that significant, but winning my first bracelet was certainly awesome and I’m glad to have it,” Little said. “You don’t get to pick when you win. You just get to show up and play your best every single day, and I make a point to do that. And I’m happy to collect whatever trophies they want to give me.”

This year’s Main Event opening day didn’t have last year’s fireworks when two players were eliminated on the opening hand, but still saw plenty of chips moving. At the dinner break, more than 130 players had been sent to the rail, according to the live updates on the WSOP+ app.

Little was down almost half of his 60,000-chip starting stack at the dinner break.

Chris Moneymaker was one of the unfortunate players who busted early on. The 2003 Main Event champion, whose victory helped spark the poker boom, took a brutal beat during the second level of play.

Moneymaker held a full house, but the river happened to be the only card left in the deck that gave his opponent a better full house.

And my @WSOP main dream is gone. Call 600 with JQ. Flop JJ6 call 500 bet. Ch ch turn. River Q. He has QQ. Wasn’t good enough to fold. — Chris Moneymaker (@CMONEYMAKER) July 2, 2025

Bobby Baldwin (1978), Scott Blumstein (2017) and Joe Cada (2009) were among the other former Main Event champions spotted in the field early Wednesday, with more expected to enter throughout the day.

Martin Kabrhel jumped into the Main Event shortly after he captured his fourth career bracelet.

The polarizing high-stakes pro from the Czech Republic won the $1,000 buy-in Mini Main Event No-limit Hold’em event, defeating Alexander Yen heads-up. Kabrhel, whose previous bracelets came at WSOP Europe, overcame a field of 10,794 entrants and claimed the $843,140 first prize.

The victory pushed Kabrhel into the lead for the WSOP Player of the Year race. He has cashed in eight events, including four final tables, and collected more than $2 million in prize money.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on X.