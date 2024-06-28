Argentine wins $1.25M at WSOP after electrifying ending — VIDEO

Argentina’s Franco Spitale won the WSOP’s $1,500 buy-in “Millionaire Maker” No-limit Hold’em event on Thursday at Horseshoe Las Vegas in spectacular fashion.

There have been more than 60 tournaments completed so far at the World Series of Poker. Not many — if any at all — can match the ending of Thursday’s “Millionaire Maker” No-limit Hold’em event for excitement.

Argentina’s Franco Spitale emerged victorious and claimed the $1.25 million first prize at Horseshoe Las Vegas after an incredible final hand against Justin Carey.

Spitale, with almost a 2-to-1 chip advantage, put in a big raise with ace-10 when Carey limped into the pot holding pocket twos. Action was back on Carey, who ripped in all of his chips and then watched as his opponent snap called.

BEER IS RAINING DOWN ON HIM! What an absolute electrifying finish in the @WSOP $1.5K MILLIONAIRE MAKER 🔥🔥🔥 🇦🇷🇦🇷🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/jTYpk3y6IA — PokerGO (@PokerGO) June 28, 2024

The flop came out five-two-10, giving Carey a set of twos and a 97 percent chance of winning the hand. However, an ace on the turn made Spitale two-pair and boosted his chances of scooping the pot to nine percent.

With Spitale’s rail chanting “Messi, Messi” hoping to channel one of his four outs and some luck from Argentine soccer star Lionel Messi, an ace came on the river to give Spitale the winning full house.

Spitale dropped to his knees in disbelief and was showered with beer as a wild celebration ensued.

“They gave the energy to continue when things didn’t went that well, the rail was crazy!” Spitale told WSOP.com.

Carey, who took the runner-runner bad beat in stride, earned more than $1 million for his efforts.

The tournament featured a $1 million guaranteed first prize and drew 10,939 entrants, a record for the event.

