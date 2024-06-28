104°F
weather icon Windy
Las Vegas, NV
Poker

Argentine wins $1.25M at WSOP after electrifying ending — VIDEO

Attendees stream about during the final starting flight of World Series of Poker $10,000 buy-in ...
Attendees stream about during the final starting flight of World Series of Poker $10,000 buy-in Main Event No-limit Hold’em World Championship at the Horseshoe on Thursday, July 6, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
More Stories
Professional poker player Daniel Negreanu competes during the final table of $50,000 buy-in dur ...
Superstar poker pro finally earns 7th WSOP bracelet — VIDEO
Professional poker player Daniel Negreanu in a high roller six handed no-limit hold’em e ...
Straight flush keeps poker superstar in contention for 7th WSOP title
Viktor Blom competes in the $100,000 buy-in High Roller No-limit Hold’em event at the World S ...
WSOP roundup: Online poker legend denied 1st career bracelet
Professional poker player Phil Hellmuth participates in the $10,000 buy-in 6 Max No Limit Hold& ...
Poker star falls short in pursuit of record 18th WSOP victory
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 28, 2024 - 12:26 pm
 

There have been more than 60 tournaments completed so far at the World Series of Poker. Not many — if any at all — can match the ending of Thursday’s “Millionaire Maker” No-limit Hold’em event for excitement.

Argentina’s Franco Spitale emerged victorious and claimed the $1.25 million first prize at Horseshoe Las Vegas after an incredible final hand against Justin Carey.

Spitale, with almost a 2-to-1 chip advantage, put in a big raise with ace-10 when Carey limped into the pot holding pocket twos. Action was back on Carey, who ripped in all of his chips and then watched as his opponent snap called.

The flop came out five-two-10, giving Carey a set of twos and a 97 percent chance of winning the hand. However, an ace on the turn made Spitale two-pair and boosted his chances of scooping the pot to nine percent.

With Spitale’s rail chanting “Messi, Messi” hoping to channel one of his four outs and some luck from Argentine soccer star Lionel Messi, an ace came on the river to give Spitale the winning full house.

Spitale dropped to his knees in disbelief and was showered with beer as a wild celebration ensued.

“They gave the energy to continue when things didn’t went that well, the rail was crazy!” Spitale told WSOP.com.

Carey, who took the runner-runner bad beat in stride, earned more than $1 million for his efforts.

The tournament featured a $1 million guaranteed first prize and drew 10,939 entrants, a record for the event.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on X.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Famed poker pro ends WSOP drought, secures 11th career victory
recommend 2
Poker star falls short in pursuit of record 18th WSOP victory
recommend 3
Poker legend suffers shocking bad beat, eliminated from WSOP event
recommend 4
WSOP roundup: Online poker legend denied 1st career bracelet
recommend 5
Part-time pro grabs $614K at BetMGM Poker Championship
recommend 6
NBA coach spotted at WSOP offering support at final table