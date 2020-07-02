‘Art.Vandelay’ wins first event of WSOP Online

The player, identified by PokerNews and other online commentators as Jonathan Dokler, beat a field of 1,715 entries to earn more than $130,000.

A player with the screen name Art.Vandelay, identified by PokerNews and other online commentators as Jonathan Dokler, won Event 1 of the World Series of Poker Online early Thursday, earning $130,425.75.

Dokler won a heads-up battle with MadTitan, identified as Justin Turner, who won $80,416.35.

The $500 buy-in No-limit Hold’em Kick-off opened the U.S. leg of the WSOP Online, being played on WSOP.com. The flagship WSOP that is normally played each summer at the Rio Convention Center has been postponed by the coronavirus pandemic.

The event finished at 2:43 a.m. after starting at 3 p.m. Wednesday. The event had 1,715 entries (1,195 players and 520 rebuys), creating a prize pool of $771,750. The top 248 finishers received a payout.

Dokler prevailed when he called all-in preflop with a pair of fours against Turner’s 10-six of spades. Turner flopped a pair of sixes, but Dokler made a straight on the turn to seal the title.

First bracelet

The win gave Dokler’s his first WSOP bracelet. He won a WSOP Circuit ring on WSOP.com in March.

Phil Hellmuth, the all-time WSOP bracelet leader with 15, made a deep run in the event, finishing 11th when he lost a preflop all-in with a pair of queens against ace-king when a king came on the flop. Hellmuth earned $7,871.85.

Dokler took a giant chip lead into heads-up play when he knocked out Panoramic, identified as Tony Dunst, in third. Dokler hit a king on the river with ace-king to beat Dunst’s pair of nines after they were all-in preflop.

The U.S. leg of the WSOP Online includes one event every day through July 31. Players must be physically located in Nevada or New Jersey to play. Thursday’s Event 2 is a $1,000 buy-in No-limit Hold’em eight-handed deepstack tournament.

A series for players who live outside the U.S. — or Americans who can travel out of the country — will be held July 19 to Sept. 6 on GGPoker.

