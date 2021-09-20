Australian wins $1.84M, claims Poker Masters title, jacket

Michael Addamo won the final two events, with buy-ins of $50,000 and $100,000, to run away with the Poker Masters title at the PokerGO studio.

Michael Addamo wears the purple jacket of the Poker Masters champion after winning the final event Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at the PokerGO studio. (PokerGO)

Michael Addamo left no doubt about the Poker Masters title.

The Australian won the final two events for a combined $1.84 million to wrap up the overall tournament series title — and the purple jacket that goes with it — at the PokerGO studio by the Aria.

“It’s been an incredible run of winning a lot of all-ins,” Addamo told PokerGO. “It’s just insane.”

Addamo held the series points lead after winning Event 11, a $50,000 buy-in No-limit Hold’em tournament, on Saturday for $680,000. He then slammed the door on his competitors by winning the final event, a $100,000 No-limit Hold’em tournament, for $1.16 million.

Besides the jacket, Addamo receives an additional $50,000 bonus for topping the Poker Masters leaderboard.

Addamo finished with 808 points. Nick Petrangelo was second with 402 points after finishing second to Addamo in the final event for $754,000. Lou Garza finished third in the points race, and Daniel Negreanu was fourth.

Addamo now has more than $10 million in career tournament earnings, according to the Hendon Mob Poker Database.

He said he felt “mostly relief” after winning.

“I tend not to sleep too well during these things, so I always look forward to the sleep after these,” he said. “I guess mainly relief, but I’m sure the excitement will come soon.”

