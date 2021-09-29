Bally’s, Flamingo poker rooms closed during WSOP

The poker rooms at Bally’s and the Flamingo will be closed for two months so dealers at those rooms can assist with the World Series of Poker.

The Flamingo hotel-casino on the Las Vegas Strip. (Bill Hughes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

“It is all hands on deck,” WSOP executive director Ty Stewart said via email.

The rooms will be closed through Nov 26. The WSOP runs from Thursday to Nov. 23 at the Rio.

Caesars Entertainment operates all three casinos.

Stewart said there was no fear of a dealer shortage at the WSOP, and bracelet events, satellites and cash games will be able to run as normal.

“Absolutely, as our field sizes get bigger and bigger, and fewer poker rooms deal the specialized games offered at WSOP, sourcing qualified dealers is a constant challenge,” he said. “This year we stepped up to guarantee a higher hourly wage. We feel confident we’re ready to execute against our schedule.”

