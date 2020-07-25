Binger turns tables, wins 2nd WSOP bracelet

Nick Binger (screen name samadhi) won Event 24 of the World Series of Poker Online early Saturday, earning $133,412.83.

Nick Binger, shown in an undated file photo, won Event 24 of the World Series of Poker Online early Saturday. (World Poker Tour)

Nick Binger escaped a tough spot, then went on a rush heads-up to win his second World Series of Poker bracelet early Saturday.

Binger (screen name samadhi) won Event 24 of the WSOP Online, a $400 buy-in No-limit Hold’em eight-handed tournament, earning $133,412.83. He prevailed in a field of 2,408 entries (1,590 players and 818 rebuys) on WSOP.com.

Binger also won a $5,000 Pot-limit Omaha High-Low event in 2011. He had 27 cashes for $745,745 in WSOP events before Saturday’s win.

Ryan Leng (Adopt_aDogg0) finished second for $82,440.28. He was in position to eliminate Binger while three players remained, flopping a straight with eight-six against Binger’s pocket kings on a board of nine-seven-five. However, the turn brought a six and the river was an eight, putting a nine-high straight on the board that meant Leng had to split the pot with Binger.

Leng started heads-up play with a 4-1 chip lead that eventually grew to about 8-1. However, Binger survived one all-in, then took over the chip lead with pocket kings all-in against Leng’s pocket fours.

Now holding a sizable lead, Binger went all-in with king-eight, and Leng called with pocket nines. A king came on the flop, and Binger claimed the bracelet.

High-stakes poker pro Matt Berkey (Berkey11_S4Y) finished seventh for $18,637.92.

The flagship WSOP that normally is held every summer at the Rio Convention Center has been postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The U.S. leg of the WSOP Online includes one event every day in July. Players must be physically located in Nevada or New Jersey to play.

Event 25, a $500 No-limit Hold’em Summer Saver tournament, starts at 3 p.m. Saturday and is expected to end early Sunday. Event 26 is the $500 No-limit Hold’em Grand Finale that starts at 3 p.m. Sunday.

A series for players who live outside the U.S. — or Americans who can travel out of the country — started Sunday and runs through Sept. 6 on GGPoker.

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.