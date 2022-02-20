‘Bricks of cash’ ready to fly on ‘High Stakes Poker’

Poker stars Doyle Brunson, Phil Ivey, Daniel Negreanu and more will compete on the new season of “High Stakes Poker” starting Monday on PokerGO.

Chips are nice, but cash is back on table — along with some of poker’s biggest names — for the new season of “High Stakes Poker.”

Doyle Brunson, Tom Dwan, Phil Ivey, Daniel Negreanu and reigning World Series of Poker Main Event champion Koray Aldemir are among the players who will be battling during the 14-week season, which starts airing at 5 p.m. Monday on the subscription video service PokerGO.

The No-limit Hold’em cash games will be played at stakes of $200-$400 up to $500-$1,000. The minimum buy-in is $100,000, but some players will put much more on the table.

This ninth season of “High Stakes Poker” also brings back a hallmark of previous seasons: Players sometimes making bets with $50,000 bricks of cash, along with traditional poker chips.

“In addition to the star-studded lineups, fans will be pleased to see a revamped set that aims to capture the traditional authenticity of this legendary show and the return of $50,000 bricks of cash on the table,” PokerGO president Mori Eskandani said in a release.

Ivey has been a top player in the biggest cash games in the world, but one of his most memorable “High Stakes Poker” hands came when he was bluffed off pocket kings by Brad Booth’s gutshot straight draw. Booth shoved $300,000 in cash into the middle of the table to put Ivey all-in, and he eventually folded.

Ivey told PokerGO that he is not haunted about past hands.

“I don’t have any regrets. Poker is poker,” he said. “You’re going to get bluffed in some big ones and you’re going to bluff some big ones, and that’s just the way it is. Sometimes you get the best of people, and sometimes they get the best of you. That’s what makes poker such an amazing game.”

Negreanu has notably had bad luck on “High Stakes Poker,” including a hand in which Gus Hansen turned quads to beat Negreanu’s full house.

“Anytime I meet someone, or if I do an appearance or whatever, they say, ‘Hey, you remember that hand where you had a full house and Gus made quads?’” Negreanu said with a laugh. “’Do you remember that hand?’ And I’m like, ‘No, the first I’ve heard of it. Remind me the details.’”

Among the new faces this season will be Garrett Adelstein, who has become a popular player on livestreams of high-stakes cash games in the Los Angeles area.

“I was talking to my wife about this at dinner before I hopped on the plane (to come play),” Adelstein said. “Even in my wildest fantasies, I never thought I’d be playing in a game like this.”

