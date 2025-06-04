British poker star adds to legacy with 6th career WSOP title

Benny Glaser won the $1,500 buy-in Dealers Choice tournament and has more career WSOP victories than any player from Europe.

Benny Glaser won the $1,500 buy-in Dealers Choice tournament at the World Series of Poker on Monday, June 2, 2025, at Horseshoe Las Vegas. (Miguel Cortes/PokerGO)

Benny Glaser has added to his reputation as the top European player in World Series of Poker history.

The British poker pro won the $1,500 buy-in Dealers Choice tournament on Monday at Horseshoe Las Vegas to earn his sixth career WSOP bracelet, which are awarded for tournament victories.

Glaser has more career WSOP victories than any player from Europe. He is the 26th player in WSOP history with six or more bracelets.

Glaser outlasted a record field of 597 entries in the Dealers Choice event and defeated Matthew Schreiber heads-up for the $150,246 first prize.

Benny Glaser 🇬🇧 has outlasted a field of 597 players in Event #8: $1,500 Dealer’s Choice, taking down his SIXTH WSOP bracelet and $150,246! 🏆♠️ #WSOP2025 pic.twitter.com/ldsWyzNd5t — WSOP - World Series of Poker (@WSOP) June 2, 2025

“I was so relieved. He was all-in like 10 or 11 times, I generally lost count. It was insane,” Glaser told PokerNews. “… So, just that relief after a real battle and, honestly, just joy. I’m very happy to win a bracelet this summer.”

Glaser, 35, is not eligible for the Poker Hall of Fame for another four years but added to his impressive resume. The only player from outside the U.S. with more bracelets is Canadian Daniel Negreanu with seven. Jeff Lisandro of Australia also owns six bracelets.

“It feels amazing, honestly. It does feel like it’s an elite club,” Glaser told PokerNews. “You’re getting into kind of the rarity where it’s like, that’s feeling pretty special. Six is really cool. And honestly, just relief after the insane day I’ve had. I’m very proud.”

Mystery Millions

Michael Wilklow of Minneapolis emerged from a massive field to win the $1,000 buy-in Mystery Millions No-limit Hold’em event Monday.

Wilklow beat Michael Acevedo heads-up to claim the $1 million first prize. The tournament drew 19,654 entries for a total prize pool of $17,295,520 and featured two $1 million bounties.

One was pulled Day 2 by Las Vegas resident Tyler Montoya, who announced after, “If you’re a stripper at a strip club, you should be working tonight.”

The second $1 million bounty went to Las Vegas’ Thomas Zanot. It was the second time the poker pro has claimed a seven-figure prize. In 2023, Zanot won a $6.4 million progressive jackpot after drawing a straight flush on pai gow poker at the Flamingo.

Heimiller wins 3rd

The bracelet drought is over for Dan Heimiller.

The professional poker player from Las Vegas earned his third career WSOP title Saturday by winning the $1,500 buy-in Seven-card Stud event. It was his first bracelet since winning the Seniors No-limit Hold’em event in 2014.

Heimiller defeated mixed-game specialist David Bach heads-up for the $106,840 top prize. Bach was looking for his fourth career WSOP victory.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on X.