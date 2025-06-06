British pro captures 2nd WSOP title this week, 7th overall

Benny Glaser won the $1,500 buy-in Mixed Pot-Limit Omaha High-Low 8 or Better at Horseshoe Las Vegas, his second WSOP title in four days.

Benny Glaser won the $1,500 buy-in Mixed Pot-Limit Omaha High-Low 8 or Better event at the World Series of Poker on Thursday, June 5, 2025, at Horseshoe Las Vegas. (Enrique Malfavon/PokerGO)

Benny Glaser captured his second World Series of Poker title in the past four days.

The British poker pro won the $1,500 buy-in Mixed Pot-Limit Omaha High-Low 8 or Better on Thursday at Horseshoe Las Vegas. Glaser topped a field of 1,239 entries and defeated Travis Pearson in heads-up play for the $258,193 first prize.

It was Glaser’s seventh career WSOP bracelet, which are awarded for tournament victories. He won the $1,500 buy-in Dealers Choice tournament late Sunday and is the early front-runner for WSOP Player of the Year.

“I’m feeling amazing,” Glaser told PokerNews. “This one feels more outrageously surreal. It still hasn’t sunk in. (Heads-up) was really a tough battle. I was overall impressed with how (Pearson) played. I hadn’t really played him before this tournament. There were one or two hands that were pretty rough, but I was able to recenter myself back in.”

Glaser is the 12th player in history with seven or more career WSOP bracelets, and he extends his record for bracelets by a European player. All of his wins have come in non-Hold’em events, cementing his legacy as one of the best mixed-game players of all time.

Action resumed Thursday three-handed, and David Shmuel was quickly eliminated in third place by Pearson, who entered heads-up play with a 2-to-1 chip advantage over Glaser.

The chip lead traded hands several times, and at one point, Glaser thought he was eliminated and went to congratulate his opponent only to chop the pot and stay alive.

However, Glaser eventually took control of the match and wore down Pearson, who took home $172,077 for second place.

Glaser, who also won two bracelets in less than a week at the 2016 WSOP, will adjust the remainder of his summer schedule to chase the Player of the Year title.

“I was potentially going for Player of the Year anyways, but I think this win makes it clear now that I’ll be going for it,” Glaser said. “My schedule will probably change by one or two events. … I think I will still try to take a day or two off just in the hopes of setting myself up for the rest of the series and execute better.”

