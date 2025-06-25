British pro continues WSOP heater with 3rd bracelet win this month

British poker pro Benny Glaser won the $2,500 buy-in Mixed Triple Draw Lowball event Sunday, his third victory since the WSOP started last month.

Benny Glaser shows he has claimed his eighth World Series of Poker bracelet by winning the $2,500 Mixed Triple Draw Lowball event Sunday, June 22, 2025, at Horseshoe Las Vegas. (Miguel Cortes/PokerGO)

Benny Glaser’s heater continues at the World Series of Poker.

The British poker pro won the $2,500 buy-in Mixed Triple Draw Lowball event Sunday at Horseshoe Las Vegas, his third victory since the series started last month.

Glaser is the seventh player in history to win three tournaments at the same WSOP. He joins Scott Seiver (2024), Jeff Lisandro (2009), Phil Ivey (2002), Ted Forrest (1993), Phil Hellmuth (1993) and Puggy Pearson (1973).

“It feels outrageous, honestly,” Glaser told PokerNews. “Three in one series. That’s so many in one series, and it’s not even over yet. It’s unreal.

“In a way it’s kind of funny that it’s happening in the lower stakes buy-ins where the fields are bigger as opposed to the $10Ks, which are normally more winnable. … It’s honestly crazy. Such a grind, such a battle.”

Glaser is regarded as one of the best mixed-game players of all time and earned his eighth career WSOP bracelet, which are awarded for tournament victories. That puts Glaser No. 7 on the all-time wins list and extends his record for bracelets by a European player.

All of Glaser’s bracelets have come in non-Hold’em events.

He won the $1,500 buy-in Dealers Choice and the $1,500 buy-in Mixed Pot-Limit Omaha High-Low 8 or Better tournament in a four-day span this month.

The latest victory was worth $208,552 and pushed Glaser’s career live tournament earnings past $9.3 million, according to the Hendon Mob Poker Database.

Schuyler Thornton finished second to Glaser and took home $135,506.

Glaser is one of the front-runners for WSOP Player of the Year honors. With all his victories coming in the past decade, there is growing speculation that Glaser could eventually challenge Phil Hellmuth for the record of 17 bracelets.

“There’s getting to be thoughts of it. There’s been talk of it lately, sort of understandably. I’m not necessarily setting my goal on that. It would be a cool thing,” Glaser said. “I’m still just going to try to keep showing up every summer and keep playing my best. He’s still going to keep doing the same, so he’s definitely going to be a very tough man to catch, but it would be a cool race.”

Bohlman misses out

Scott Bohlman was denied his second bracelet of this WSOP when he finished as runner-up in the $3,000 buy-in Limit Hold’em event Tuesday at Horseshoe Las Vegas.

Bohlman tops the Player of the Year leaderboard and picked up $129,183 for second place.

Moshe Gavrieli closed out Bohlman during their heads-up duel and snagged his first bracelet along with the $200,303 top prize.

Mateos still perfect

Spanish poker pro Adrian Mateos won his fifth career bracelet last week when he took down the $3,200 buy-in No-limit Hold’em High Roller online event.

The tournament concluded with a live final table, and Mateos overcame a huge chip deficit to defeat Alex Kulev of Bulgaria heads-up for the $253,080 top prize.

Mateos, 30, improved to 5-0 in heads-up matches at the WSOP and became the fifth player to capture five bracelets by age 30. He joined Phil Ivey (28), Hellmuth (29), Allen Cunningham (30) and Daniel Alaei (30).

