‘BudLightLime’ enjoys taste of 1st WSOP bracelet

Scott Hempel prevailed in Event 18 of the World Series of Poker Online, a $1,000 No-limit Hold’em eight-handed turbo tournament.

Scott Hempel made his second World Series of Poker final table in two days count.

Hempel (screen name BudLightLime) won Event 18 of the WSOP Online, a $1,000 buy-in No-limit Hold’em eight-handed turbo tournament, late Saturday, earning $181,060.21 and his first WSOP bracelet. He finished seventh in Friday’s $777 No-limit Hold’em event.

Hempel prevailed in a field of 987 entries (697 players and 290 rebuys) in the turbo format, in which the stakes (the blind bets required for each hand) rise faster than in a normal tournament.

Saturday’s win marked Hempel’s fourth cash of the WSOP Online. He had only three cashes for $30,996 in WSOP events before this series.

Hempel won heads-up against Myles Kotler (Shipthemoney), who earned $111,955.41. In the final hand, Hempel’s pair of tens held up against Kotler’s king-ten all-in before the flop.

The flagship WSOP that is normally held every summer at the Rio Convention Center has been postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The U.S. leg of the WSOP Online includes one event every day through July 31. Players must be physically located in Nevada or New Jersey to play.

Event 19, a $400 No-limit Hold’em tournament, starts at 3 p.m. Sunday is expected to finish early Monday. Event 20 is a $500 Pot-limit Omaha six-handed tournament that starts at 3 p.m. Monday.

A series for players who live outside the U.S. — or Americans who can travel out of the country — starts Sunday and runs through Sept. 6 on GGPoker.

