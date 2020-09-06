Bulgarian wins WSOP Online Main Event, $3.9M

Stoyan Madanzhiev prevailed in a field of 5,802 with a total prize pool of more than $27 million, a record for an online tournament.

A deck of cards on a table on day one of the main event during the World Series of Poker tournament at the Rio in Las Vegas, Monday, July 2, 2018. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file)

Stoyan Madanzhiev of Bulgaria won the $5,000 buy-in World Series of Poker Online Main Event on Saturday, earning nearly $4 million.

Madanzhiev prevailed in a field of 5,802 with a total prize pool of more than $27 million, a record for an online tournament, host GGPoker said.

Madanzhiev won $3,904,686. He had no previous cashes in WSOP events before this year. He had three cashes for $6,020 in the WSOP Online before the Main Event.

Congrats to Stoyan Madanzhiev for winning the WSOP Online Main Event and $3,904,685, the largest 1st place prize in online poker history ! @GGPokerOfficial pic.twitter.com/0vH6MpXNpo — WSOP (@WSOP) September 6, 2020

Wenling Gao of China was second for $2,748,605, and Tyler Rueger of the U.S. took third for $1,928,887.

In the final hand, Madanzhiev flopped a straight with seven-six and called Gao’s all-in on the turn with pocket aces, according to PokerNews.com.

The flagship WSOP that normally is held every summer at the Rio Convention Center has been postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The WSOP Online was held in two legs: one on WSOP.com from July 1 to 31 for players physically located in Nevada or New Jersey, and an international series on GGPoker from July 19 to Sept. 6 for players outside the U.S.

Americans had to travel outside the country to play the GGPoker events.

