82°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Poker

Caesars Palace, Flamingo poker rooms go 8-handed

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 10, 2020 - 12:40 pm
 
Updated September 10, 2020 - 1:04 pm

The Caesars Palace and Flamingo poker rooms have installed plexiglass dividers to allow eight-handed games.

The rooms had been hosting five-handed games without dividers.

Caesars Palace has also resumed hosting games 24 hours a day, seven days a week, with $6,000 in guaranteed daily tournament prize pools.

The Flamingo poker room is open from 10 a.m. to 4 a.m. Thursdays through Sundays.

Most of the poker rooms open in Las Vegas are hosting eight-handed games. Aria, the Bellagio and the MGM Grand are hosting six-handed games with dividers. The Golden Nugget has five-handed games without dividers.

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
NFR announces move from Las Vegas to Texas for 2020
NFR announces move from Las Vegas to Texas for 2020
2
Trump still planning Nevada visit after rallies canceled
Trump still planning Nevada visit after rallies canceled
3
Not so fast: Officials say Las Vegas restaurants can’t reopen bars
Not so fast: Officials say Las Vegas restaurants can’t reopen bars
4
$563K jackpot hits for Florida teacher on Strip
$563K jackpot hits for Florida teacher on Strip
5
Las Vegas police find missing woman’s body, seek suspect
Las Vegas police find missing woman’s body, seek suspect
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST