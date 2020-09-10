Caesars Palace, Flamingo poker rooms go 8-handed

The rooms have installed plexiglass dividers to allow eight-handed games. Caesars Palace has also resumed hosting games 24 hours a day.

Caesars Palace hotel and casino is seen on the Las Vegas Strip, Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Caesars Palace and Flamingo poker rooms have installed plexiglass dividers to allow eight-handed games.

The rooms had been hosting five-handed games without dividers.

Caesars Palace has also resumed hosting games 24 hours a day, seven days a week, with $6,000 in guaranteed daily tournament prize pools.

The Flamingo poker room is open from 10 a.m. to 4 a.m. Thursdays through Sundays.

Most of the poker rooms open in Las Vegas are hosting eight-handed games. Aria, the Bellagio and the MGM Grand are hosting six-handed games with dividers. The Golden Nugget has five-handed games without dividers.

