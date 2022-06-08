Check out this wild hand at WSOP — VIDEO

Chad Eveslage was involved in one of the wildest hands of the WSOP so far en route to victory in the $25,000 buy-in High Roller No-limt Hold’em 8-handed event.

People attend the World Series of Poker "Housewarming" event at Paris Las Vegas hotel-casino in Las Vegas, Saturday, June 4, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Chad Eveslage captured his first World Series of Poker bracelet Monday after several near misses, taking home more than $1.4 million.

The professional poker player from Ramsey, Indiana, was involved in one of the wildest hands of the WSOP so far en route to victory in the $25,000 buy-in High Roller No-limit Hold’em 8-handed event at Bally’s.

Here’s how it all unfolded:

WHAT JUST HAPPENED?!?! A massive pot goes the way of @chadeveslage after he finds a straight on the river to send @kooraay90 and @BSchutten home. ⏯ – Stream is live: https://t.co/pdvq5CmtUC pic.twitter.com/IaiWdRlOCq — PokerGO (@PokerGO) June 7, 2022

Eveslage had an overwhelming chip lead at the final table with six players remaining, and after action folded around to the button, he shoved to put 2021 WSOP Main Event champion Koray Aldemir all-in for his final six big blinds (1.675 million chips).

Aldemir called with king-queen offsuit, as did Brek Schutten in the big blind with ace-jack offsuit for his final 4.8 million chips, creating a huge three-way all-in.

Schutten remained in the lead after he paired his ace on the flop, but the two hearts on the board gave Eveslage, who started with the worst hand, a flush draw. The turn was a four, adding an inside straight draw and even more outs for Eveslage.

When the six came on the river, Eveslage’s straight eliminated both of his opponents and gave him more than 60 percent of the chips in play.

Not only that, the remaining four players were guaranteed a pay jump of more than $200,000 as a result of the double knockout.

