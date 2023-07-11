88°F
Poker

Chess star eliminated from WSOP Main Event in painful fashion

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 10, 2023 - 10:42 pm
 
Alexandra Botez gestures as competing with other players during World Series of Poker $10,000 buy-in No-limit Hold’em World Championship at the Horseshoe Las Vegas, Monday, July 10, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Alexandra Botez gestures as competing with other players during World Series of Poker $10,000 buy-in No-limit Hold’em World Championship at the Horseshoe Las Vegas, Monday, July 10, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Chess star and social media influencer Alexandra Botez cashed in her first appearance at the World Series of Poker Main Event on Monday.

But she might remember her exit from the $10,000 buy-in No-limit Hold’em World Championship even more.

Botez finished in 1,040th place and took home $17,500 after a painful runout against Allen Chang on Day 4 of the tournament.

Botez went all-in before the flop for her final 87,000 chips with pocket kings, and Chang called with king-jack offsuit. The flop of ace-seven-five looked safe for Botez, but the 10 on the turn brought the sweat and gave Chang outs.

When the queen hit on the river to give Chang the winning straight, Botez tapped the table and said, “Ouch!” as she scrunched her face in disbelief.

Botez earned the title of Woman FIDE Master with the International Chess Federation in 2013. She and her sister Andrea have 1.35 million subscribers on their chess YouTube channel.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.

