Czech native wins WSOP Europe Main Event for more than $1.4M

Josef Gulas Jr. won the Main Event of the World Series of Poker Europe on his home soil Wednesday.

Gulas, of the Czech Republic, prevailed in a field of 688 entries in the 10,350-euro buy-in No-limit Hold’em event in Rozvadov, Czech Republic, earning 1,276,712 euros (roughly $1,444,765) and his first WSOP bracelet.

The WSOP awards trophy bracelets for tournament victories.

“It’s an incredible feeling. I am truly thankful and happy,” Gulas told PokerNews.

Johan Guilbert of France finished second for 789,031 euros (roughly $892,891).

In the final hand, Gulas went all-in before the flop with ace-eight and hit an eight on the river to beat Guilbert’s pocket deuces.

