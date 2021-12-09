50°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Covid | Vaccide Data
Poker

Czech native wins WSOP Europe Main Event for more than $1.4M

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 9, 2021 - 2:48 am
 
Signage for the World Series of Poker at the Rio in Las Vegas on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021. (Chas ...
Signage for the World Series of Poker at the Rio in Las Vegas on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Josef Gulas Jr. won the Main Event of the World Series of Poker Europe on his home soil Wednesday.

Gulas, of the Czech Republic, prevailed in a field of 688 entries in the 10,350-euro buy-in No-limit Hold’em event in Rozvadov, Czech Republic, earning 1,276,712 euros (roughly $1,444,765) and his first WSOP bracelet.

The WSOP awards trophy bracelets for tournament victories.

“It’s an incredible feeling. I am truly thankful and happy,” Gulas told PokerNews.

Johan Guilbert of France finished second for 789,031 euros (roughly $892,891).

In the final hand, Gulas went all-in before the flop with ace-eight and hit an eight on the river to beat Guilbert’s pocket deuces.

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
2021 NFR Las Vegas 6th go-round results
2021 NFR Las Vegas 6th go-round results
2
$1M jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
$1M jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
3
Resorts World’s Marigold restaurant closes 5 months after opening
Resorts World’s Marigold restaurant closes 5 months after opening
4
Las Vegas area schools ranked second-worst in nation for quality
Las Vegas area schools ranked second-worst in nation for quality
5
CARTOONS: The test results America is waiting on
CARTOONS: The test results America is waiting on
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Signage for the World Series of Poker at the Rio in Las Vegas on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021. (Chas ...
WSOP announces move to Strip in 2022
By / RJ

The World Series of Poker has been held at the Rio since 2005 after moving from Binion’s. Actor Vince Vaughn will be the master of ceremonies in 2022.