Czech native wins WSOP Europe Main Event for more than $1.4M
The player prevailed in a field of 688 entries in the 10,350-euro buy-in No-limit Hold’em event in Rozvadov, Czech Republic, earning 1,276,712 euros.
Josef Gulas Jr. won the Main Event of the World Series of Poker Europe on his home soil Wednesday.
Gulas, of the Czech Republic, prevailed in a field of 688 entries in the 10,350-euro buy-in No-limit Hold’em event in Rozvadov, Czech Republic, earning 1,276,712 euros (roughly $1,444,765) and his first WSOP bracelet.
The WSOP awards trophy bracelets for tournament victories.
“It’s an incredible feeling. I am truly thankful and happy,” Gulas told PokerNews.
Johan Guilbert of France finished second for 789,031 euros (roughly $892,891).
In the final hand, Gulas went all-in before the flop with ace-eight and hit an eight on the river to beat Guilbert’s pocket deuces.
