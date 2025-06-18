Czech poker pro annoys opponents, finds success at WSOP

Martin Kabrhel of the Czech Republic might be the most polarizing player at the World Series of Poker. But the high-stakes pro’s antics are also effective.

Martin Kabrhel plays an event at the 2025 World Series of Poker. (Enrique Malfavon/PokerGO)

Move over, Phil Hellmuth. Martin Kabrhel might be the most polarizing player at the World Series of Poker.

The high-stakes regular from the Czech Republic has been at the center of attention in nearly every tournament he’s entered — and one that he didn’t — tilting everyone from players to dealers with his nonstop chatter at the table.

But Kabrhel’s antics are also effective.

He reached the final table of the $250,000 buy-in Super High Roller No-limit Hold’em event Tuesday at Horseshoe Las Vegas and went on to finish in seventh place. The $674,359 payout was his third six-figure score of this summer’s WSOP.

Seth Davies finished first and earned over $4.75 million for the victory.

He’s known for stirring the pot—and stacking chips. Martin Kabrhel gives us his take on his biggest poker accomplishment and how he handles the scrutiny that comes with being one of poker’s most polarizing figures. #WSOP2025 pic.twitter.com/YLqEOz1qtA — WSOP - World Series of Poker (@WSOP) June 13, 2025

Kabrhel is a three-time WSOP event winner and owns five WSOP Circuit victories while racking up nearly $15 million in career live tournament earnings, according to the Hendon Mob Poker Database. He is the all-time leading money winner from the Czech Republic.

Kabrhel also is known for getting under his opponents’ skin with his table talk and excessive tanking, or time wasting, when it’s his turn in a hand. And he is no stranger to controversy at the WSOP.

In 2023, officials opened an investigation after Kabrhel was accused by several prominent professional players of marking cards. No wrongdoing was found.

This year, Kabrhel clashed in the $5,000 buy-in Pot-limit Omaha event with six-time WSOP winner Shaun Deeb, who called the clock twice in two hands on Kabrhel for stalling. Later in that same event, Kabrhel had the clock called on him multiple times at the final table before he finished third.

Kabrhel’s voice is so distinctive, he disrupted an event he wasn’t even a part of. At the final table of last week’s $10,000 buy-in No-limit 2-7 Lowball Draw Championship, Daniel Negreanu heard Kabrhel yapping away with a crowd of people in another tournament at the Horseshoe Events Center and was so distracted he yelled “shut up” across the room.

On Day 2 of the $250,000 Super High Roller, Negreanu tried to turn the tables when he entertained fans and players with his impression of Kabrhel.

*Turn your sound on*@RealKidPoker gives the rail his best @martinkabrhell impersonation on the bubble in the $250K Super High Roller.#WSOP2025 pic.twitter.com/dLnZeJL6bH — WSOP - World Series of Poker (@WSOP) June 17, 2025

Kabrhel interacted with PokerGO camera operators between hands Monday, and his speech play clearly agitated seven-time WSOP winner Nick Schulman with 29 players remaining in the field.

At Tuesday’s final table, eighth-place finisher Ben Tollerene wore earplugs to avoid Kabrhel’s chatter. On his final hand, Kabrhel berated high-stakes pro Chris Brewer for his preflop call, then exited the featured table quietly when Brewer won the pot.

Bracelet eludes ‘Isildur1’

Viktor Blom of Sweden continued his successful series as he finished fifth in the $10,000 buy-in Big O Championship.

The legendary online poker pro known as “Isildur1” entered the final table second in chips but was eliminated as part of a double knockout by second-place finisher Phil Hui.

Blom, who was involved in some of the largest pots in the history of online poker, has cashed in six events this summer and reached four final tables. He is still in search of his first career WSOP bracelet, which are awarded for tournament victories.

Deeb denied

Shaun Deeb missed out on his seventh career WSOP bracelet. The professional poker player from Wynantskill, New York, finished second in the $1,500 buy-in Razz event Sunday.

Allan Le 🇺🇸 takes down Event #43: $1,500 Razz for $126,363 and wins his second WSOP bracelet! #WSOP2025 pic.twitter.com/qJA3X6Y1oT — WSOP - World Series of Poker (@WSOP) June 16, 2025

Allan Le won his second career bracelet and $126,363, while Deeb had to settle for a $84,221 consolation prize.

Deeb was looking to become the third player this summer to win his seventh bracelet and the 14th overall to reach the milestone.

Baker bags 4th title

David “ODB” Baker was the last player standing from a field of 801 entries in the $5,000 buy-in Seniors High Roller No-limit Hold’em event.

It was the fourth career bracelet for Baker, who is known for his mixed-game results, and the first in No-limit Hold’em. He earned $646,845 for the victory.

