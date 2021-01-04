Damian Salas wins WSOP Main Event at Rio
Damian Salas of Argentina prevailed in a heads-up battle with Joseph Hebert on Sunday at the Rio in the culmination of a hybrid online/live version of the event.
Damian Salas won the World Series of Poker Main Event on Sunday at the Rio.
Salas defeated Joseph Hebert heads-up, earning the trophy bracelet and $1 million on top of the $1.55 million he already took home for winning the international portion of the Main Event, the $10,000 buy-in No-limit Hold’em Championship.
Hebert walks away with the $1.55 million he won for claiming the U.S. portion of the event.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
