Poker

Damian Salas wins WSOP Main Event at Rio

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 3, 2021 - 11:35 pm
 
Damian Salas plays for the World Series of Poker Main Event title Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, at the Rio. (Melissa Haereiti/PokerNews)
Damian Salas plays for the World Series of Poker Main Event title Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, at the Rio. (Melissa Haereiti/PokerNews)
Damian Salas plays for the World Series of Poker Main Event title Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, at the ...
Damian Salas plays for the World Series of Poker Main Event title Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, at the Rio. (Melissa Haereiti/PokerNews)
Damian Salas, left, and Joseph Hebert get ready to play for the World Series of Poker Main Even ...
Damian Salas, left, and Joseph Hebert get ready to play for the World Series of Poker Main Event title Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, at the Rio. (Melissa Haereiti/PokerNews)
Joseph Hebert plays for the World Series of Poker Main Event title Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, at the Rio. (Melissa Haereiti/PokerNews)
Damian Salas, left, and Joseph Hebert play for the World Series of Poker Main Event title Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, at the Rio. (Melissa Haereiti/PokerNews)
Joseph Hebert plays for the World Series of Poker Main Event title Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, at the ...
Joseph Hebert plays for the World Series of Poker Main Event title Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, at the Rio. (Melissa Haereiti/PokerNews)
Joseph Hebert plays for the World Series of Poker Main Event title Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, at the ...
Joseph Hebert plays for the World Series of Poker Main Event title Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, at the Rio. (Melissa Haereiti/PokerNews)
Damian Salas, left, and Joseph Hebert play for the World Series of Poker Main Event title Sunda ...
Damian Salas, left, and Joseph Hebert play for the World Series of Poker Main Event title Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, at the Rio. (Melissa Haereiti/PokerNews)

Damian Salas won the World Series of Poker Main Event on Sunday at the Rio.

Salas defeated Joseph Hebert heads-up, earning the trophy bracelet and $1 million on top of the $1.55 million he already took home for winning the international portion of the Main Event, the $10,000 buy-in No-limit Hold’em Championship.

Hebert walks away with the $1.55 million he won for claiming the U.S. portion of the event.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.

