Damian Salas wins WSOP Main Event at Rio

Damian Salas of Argentina prevailed in a heads-up battle with Joseph Hebert on Sunday at the Rio in the culmination of a hybrid online/live version of the event.

Damian Salas plays for the World Series of Poker Main Event title Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, at the Rio. (Melissa Haereiti/PokerNews)

Damian Salas, left, and Joseph Hebert get ready to play for the World Series of Poker Main Event title Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, at the Rio. (Melissa Haereiti/PokerNews)

Joseph Hebert plays for the World Series of Poker Main Event title Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, at the Rio. (Melissa Haereiti/PokerNews)

Damian Salas won the World Series of Poker Main Event on Sunday at the Rio.

Salas defeated Joseph Hebert heads-up, earning the trophy bracelet and $1 million on top of the $1.55 million he already took home for winning the international portion of the Main Event, the $10,000 buy-in No-limit Hold’em Championship.

Hebert walks away with the $1.55 million he won for claiming the U.S. portion of the event.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

