Damian Salas wins WSOP Main Event’s international portion

The Argentine will face the winner of the U.S. portion heads-up for the bracelet Dec. 30 at the Rio. He finished seventh in the Main Event in 2017.

Damian Salas, shown in an undated file photo, won the international portion of the World Series of Poker Main Event on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, in Rozvadov, Czech Republic. (World Poker Tour)

Damian Salas of Argentina won the international portion of the World Series of Poker Main Event on Tuesday at King’s Casino in Rozvadov, Czech Republic.

Salas earned $1.55 million and will now come to Las Vegas to face the winner of the U.S. portion of the Main Event heads-up for the bracelet and an additional $1 million Dec. 30 at the Rio.

The U.S. final table will be held Dec. 28 at the Rio.

Salas defeated Brunno Botteon of Brazil heads-up for the international title. In the final hand, Salas made two pair on the river and called Botteon’s bluff with a missed flush draw. Botteon received just over $1 million.

Salas finished seventh in the Main Event in 2017 for $1.425 million, but he has never won a WSOP bracelet. He has more than $2.6 million in career tournament earnings, according to the Hendon Mob Poker Database.

The $10,000 buy-in No-limit Hold’em Championship is being held in a hybrid online/live format this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Because of U.S. online poker laws, the world cannot play online together. That forced the WSOP to divide the Main Event into two separate tournaments, one for U.S. players on WSOP.com and one for international players on GGPoker.

Play shifted to live casinos once each tournament was down to nine players.

A total of 705 players entered the U.S. portion, and the international portion attracted 674 players for a total field of 1,379.

This a developing story. Check back for updates.

