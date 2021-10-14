Daniel Lazrus’ 2nd WSOP bracelet comes with $1M prize

Daniel Lazrus won $1 million — the biggest first prize so far at this year’s WSOP — in the $1,500 buy-in Millionaire Maker on Wednesday at the Rio.

Daniel Lazrus after winning the $1,500 buy-in Millionaire Maker at the World Series of Poker on Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, at the Rio. (Antonio Abrego/PokerGO)

The first millionaire has been made at the World Series of Poker, in an appropriately named event.

Daniel Lazrus won $1 million — the biggest first prize so far at this year’s WSOP — by defeating a field of 5,326 entries in Event 17, the $1,500 buy-in Millionaire Maker No-limit Hold’em, on Wednesday at the Rio.

Lazrus also picked up his second WSOP bracelet of the year. He won the $3,200 No-limit Hold’em High Roller at the WSOP Online in July for $205,347. (The WSOP awards trophy bracelets for tournament victories.)

“It’s the greatest feeling in the world,” Lazrus told PokerGO. “I owe it all to some of the guys back there, friends that aren’t here that I’ve been playing poker with and talking hands with for years.”

Lazrus defeated Darryl Ronconi heads-up for the title. In the final hand, Ronconi reraised all-in preflop as a bluff with ten-seven. Lazrus called with ace-jack, and the board ran out safely.

Ronconi earned $500,125.

Michael Gathy, who was seeking his fifth WSOP bracelet, finished fourth for $288,715.

