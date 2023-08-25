Daniel Negreanu defeats former rival for $200K in ‘High Stakes Duel’

Daniel Negreanu faced off against against a former rival in a highly anticipated match Thursday on “High Stakes Duel” on PokerGO.

Professional poker player Daniel Negreanu in a high roller six handed no-limit hold’em event during the first day of the World Series of Poker at Horseshoe Las Vegas on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Daniel Negreanu won his highly anticipated match against former rival Doug Polk on “High Stakes Duel” on Thursday at the PokerGO Studio near Aria.

Negreanu took home the $200,000 prize and earned a small measure of payback after losing $1.2 million to Polk during their well publicized heads-up match that lasted for three months starting in late 2020.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on X.