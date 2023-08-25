Daniel Negreanu defeats former rival for $200K in ‘High Stakes Duel’
Daniel Negreanu faced off against against a former rival in a highly anticipated match Thursday on “High Stakes Duel” on PokerGO.
Daniel Negreanu won his highly anticipated match against former rival Doug Polk on “High Stakes Duel” on Thursday at the PokerGO Studio near Aria.
Negreanu took home the $200,000 prize and earned a small measure of payback after losing $1.2 million to Polk during their well publicized heads-up match that lasted for three months starting in late 2020.
