Daniel Negreanu wins prestigious poker tourney for $3.3M payday

Daniel Negreanu is shown at the PokerGO studio at Aria on Wednesday, May 5, 2021. (PokerGO)

Professional poker player Daniel Negreanu won the $300,000 buy-in Super High Roller Bowl VII on Friday at the PokerGO studio at Aria.

The Las Vegas resident outlasted 23 other entrants and defeated high-stakes pro Nick Petrangelo during heads-up play to earn the $3.312 million first prize.

“A few years ago, I was heads-up for one Super High Roller Bowl, had the big crowd of friends come, and I punted,” Negreanu told PokerGO. “This year I told people, ‘Don’t come. Let me just win this and I’ll come home and we’ll open a bottle of champagne and then we’ll go to the hockey game tomorrow.’ ”

The Super High Roller Bowl is one of the most recognized high-roller tournaments and attracts some of the world’s best players.

Negreanu led after the first day of the tournament, which was highlighted by his knockout of Bryn Kenney while holding quad threes. He entered the final table in second place behind Petrangelo, who took home about $2 million.

Andrew Lichtenberger finished third after being knocked out by Negreanu. Justin Bonomo, poker’s all-time leading money winner, was fourth.

Negreanu’s victory helped make up for a disastrous summer at the World Series of Poker, when he was the victim of an extortion attempt and finished more than $1 million in the red.

It was Negreanu’s first seven-figure cash since 2019 and the second largest of his Hall of Fame career.

He now has more than $49 million in career live tournament earnings, according to HendonMob.com, and ranks third on the all-time poker money list.

