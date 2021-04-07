Date set for Phil Hellmuth-Daniel Negreanu rematch

Phil Hellmuth won the first match, rallying from a chip deficit of about 95,000 to 5,000. The stakes are doubling to $100,000 each for round two.

Phil Hellmuth gestures during his victory over Daniel Negreanu in their "High Stakes Duel" broadcast Wednesday, March 31, 2021, on PokerGO. (PokerGO)

Phil Hellmuth and Daniel Negreanu will meet in a $100,000 buy-in rematch of their “High Stakes Duel” on May 5.

The match will be broadcast at 5 p.m. on the subscription video service PokerGO.

Hellmuth won their first match March 31, rallying from a chip deficit of about 95,000 to 5,000. The players put up $50,000 each for that match; the stakes have doubled for round two.

Negreanu is a -167 favorite to win (Hellmuth +147) on pokershares.com. The heads-up No-limit Hold’em match is played in a tournament format with escalating blind bets.

Hellmuth, 56, is the all-time leader with 15 World Series of Poker bracelets and has more than $24 million in career tournament earnings, according to the Hendon Mob Poker Database.

Negreanu, 46, is a six-time WSOP bracelet winner with $42 million in tournament earnings.

