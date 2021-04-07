84°F
Date set for Phil Hellmuth-Daniel Negreanu rematch

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 7, 2021 - 2:56 pm
 
Phil Hellmuth gestures during his victory over Daniel Negreanu in their "High Stakes Duel" broadcast Wednesday, March 31, 2021, on PokerGO. (PokerGO)

Phil Hellmuth and Daniel Negreanu will meet in a $100,000 buy-in rematch of their “High Stakes Duel” on May 5.

The match will be broadcast at 5 p.m. on the subscription video service PokerGO.

Hellmuth won their first match March 31, rallying from a chip deficit of about 95,000 to 5,000. The players put up $50,000 each for that match; the stakes have doubled for round two.

Negreanu is a -167 favorite to win (Hellmuth +147) on pokershares.com. The heads-up No-limit Hold’em match is played in a tournament format with escalating blind bets.

Hellmuth, 56, is the all-time leader with 15 World Series of Poker bracelets and has more than $24 million in career tournament earnings, according to the Hendon Mob Poker Database.

Negreanu, 46, is a six-time WSOP bracelet winner with $42 million in tournament earnings.

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.

