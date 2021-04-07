Date set for Phil Hellmuth-Daniel Negreanu rematch
Phil Hellmuth won the first match, rallying from a chip deficit of about 95,000 to 5,000. The stakes are doubling to $100,000 each for round two.
Phil Hellmuth and Daniel Negreanu will meet in a $100,000 buy-in rematch of their “High Stakes Duel” on May 5.
The match will be broadcast at 5 p.m. on the subscription video service PokerGO.
Hellmuth won their first match March 31, rallying from a chip deficit of about 95,000 to 5,000. The players put up $50,000 each for that match; the stakes have doubled for round two.
Negreanu is a -167 favorite to win (Hellmuth +147) on pokershares.com. The heads-up No-limit Hold’em match is played in a tournament format with escalating blind bets.
Hellmuth, 56, is the all-time leader with 15 World Series of Poker bracelets and has more than $24 million in career tournament earnings, according to the Hendon Mob Poker Database.
Negreanu, 46, is a six-time WSOP bracelet winner with $42 million in tournament earnings.
