Details finalized for Phil Hellmuth-Daniel Negreanu poker match

Phil Hellmuth and Daniel Negreanu will meet in the “High Stakes Duel” format used by the subscription video service PokerGO, with each putting up $50,000 to start.

Daniel Negreanu competes against Abe Mosseri in the $10,000 Omaha Hi-Lo 8 or Better at the World Series of Poker on Wednesday, June 7, 2017. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Poker stars Phil Hellmuth and Daniel Negreanu will face off in their “High Stakes Duel” on March 16 at the PokerGO studio by the Aria.

The match will be broadcast live at 5 p.m. on the subscription video service PokerGO.

“High Stakes Duel” is a tournament format with escalating stakes. The match starts with each player putting up $50,000. The loser has the right to a rematch at double the stakes.

Hellmuth won three straight rounds against Antonio Esfandiari in the first “High Stakes Duel” last year.

The Hellmuth-Negreanu match was made quickly on the heels of Negreanu’s $1.2 million loss to Doug Polk in a heads-up challenge that concluded Feb. 3. Hellmuth criticized Negreanu’s play against Polk, and Negreanu quickly challenged Hellmuth.

Hellmuth, 56, is the all-time leader in World Series of Poker bracelets with 15, including the 1989 Main Event title. He has more than $24 million in career tournament earnings, according to the Hendon Mob Poker Database.

Negreanu, 46, is a six-time WSOP bracelet winner with $42 million in live tournament earnings.

