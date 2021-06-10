Eli Elezra, old guard find success at U.S. Poker Open

Eli Elezra, 60, won an event at the U.S. Poker Open, and Steve Zolotow, 76, is second on the overall series leaderboard at the PokerGO studio by the Aria.

Eli Elezra after winning the $10,000 buy-in 8-Game Mix at the U.S. Poker Open on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at the PokerGO studio by the Aria in Las Vegas. (PokerGO)

Poker’s old guard is hanging with the young guns at the U.S. Poker Open.

Eli Elezra, a 60-year-old longtime high-stakes player and four-time World Series of Poker bracelet winner, prevailed in a field of 68 in the $10,000 buy-in 8-Game Mix event Wednesday at the PokerGO studio by the Aria, taking home $183,600.

Elezra won heads-up against 76-year-old Steve Zolotow, another longtime high-stakes player and two-time WSOP bracelet winner, who earned $136,000.

Zolotow has produced strong results at the U.S. Poker Open, with a fifth and third place in $10,000 No-limit Hold’em events to go with Wednesday’s runner-up finish. Those results have Zolotow second on the overall U.S. Poker Open leaderboard behind Joe McKeehen despite not winning an event.

Daniel Negreanu finished third in the 8-Game Mix for $88,400. The 8-Game Mix is a rotation of eight poker games — No-limit Hold’em, Pot-limit Omaha, 2-7 Triple Draw, Limit Hold’em, Omaha High-Low, Razz, Seven-card Stud and Seven-card Stud High-Low.

The U.S. Poker Open concludes Monday with a $50,000 No-limit Hold’em event; the final table will be played Tuesday.

All final tables are broadcast on the subscription video service PokerGO.

Here are the results from other U.S. Poker Open events:

— Jake Daniels beat a field of 95 in a $10,000 No-limit Hold’em event for $218,500.

— Sam Soverel beat a field of 65 in a $10,000 Pot-limit Omaha event for $175,500.

— Former WSOP Main Event champion Joe McKeehen made quads on the final hand to knock out two players and beat a field of 77 in a $10,000 No-limit Hold’em event for $200,200.

— John Riordan beat a field of 48 in the $10,000 Big Bet Mix event for $163,200. Big Bet Mix is a rotation of No-limit Hold’em, Pot-limit Omaha and No-limit 2-7 Single Draw.

— Joey Weissman beat a field of 85 in a $10,000 No-limit Hold’em event for $204,000.

