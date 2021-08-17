Erik Seidel claims 9th WSOP bracelet, earning $977K

Poker Hall of Fame member Erik Seidel won an international WSOP Online event to move into a tie for fifth on the all-time WSOP bracelet leaderboard.

Erik Seidel stacks chips during the One Drop High Roller Tournament at the World Series of Poker at the Rio Convention Center in Las Vegas on Monday, June 29, 2015. (Joshua Dahl/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Poker Hall of Fame member Erik Seidel moved up another spot on the all-time leaderboard by claiming his ninth World Series of Poker bracelet Tuesday.

Seidel won the $10,000 buy-in Super Millions High Roller No-limit Hold’em event, part of the international version of the WSOP Online being played on GGPoker, for $977,842.

Seidel moved into a tie with Johnny Moss with nine WSOP bracelets, trailing only Phil Hellmuth with 15 and Doyle Brunson, Johnny Chan and Phil Ivey with 10. (The WSOP awards trophy bracelets for its tournament victories.)

Seidel, a New York native, has nearly $38 million in career tournament earnings, according to the Hendon Mob Poker Database, but he had not won a bracelet since 2007.

“Thanks everyone for the kind words, I’m totally thrilled!” Seidel said on Twitter. “Really caught me by surprise because I’m so out of my element online. Hope I can sleep.”

Francisco Benitez finished second for $759,419.

The international version of the WSOP Online is available only to players physically located outside the U.S. Americans can play, but they have to travel out of the country.

The international WSOP Online concludes Sept. 12. The flagship, in-person WSOP is scheduled for Sept. 30 to Nov. 23 at the Rio in Las Vegas.

