Ethan Yau livestreams WSOP bracelet victory

Ethan Yau won his first World Series of Poker bracelet early Monday, and he has the video to prove it.

Yau (screen name RampageP) won Event 26 of the WSOP Online, the $500 buy-in No-limit Hold’em Grande Finale, earning $164,493.99. He prevailed in a field of 2,502 entries (1,677 players and 825 rebuys) on WSOP.com.

Yau, who had never cashed in a WSOP event, livestreamed his victory on his YouTube channel, using a short time delay so he could show his hole cards and explain his strategy without giving up information to his opponents.

Yau won heads-up against Brian Patrick (LakersGTD), who earned $101,668.77. In the final hand, Yau’s pocket fours held up all-in before the flop against Patrick’s ace-eight.

The flagship WSOP that normally is held every summer at the Rio Convention Center has been postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The U.S. leg of the WSOP Online includes one event every day in July. Players must be physically located in Nevada or New Jersey to play.

Event 27, a $400 No-limit Hold’em freezeout tournament, starts at 3 p.m. Monday and is expected to end early Tuesday. Event 28 is a $1,000 Omaha High-Low six-handed tournament that starts at 3 p.m. Tuesday.

A series for players who live outside the U.S. — or Americans who can travel out of the country — started July 19 and runs through Sept. 6 on GGPoker.

